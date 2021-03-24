beabadoobee Previews New, The 1975-Produced EP with "Last Day on Earth"

Philippines-born, London-bred pop singer/songwriter Bea Kristi, aka beabadoobee, has released her first new music of 2021, sharing “Last Day on Earth” Wednesday afternoon alongside the news of her forthcoming EP, Our Extended Play, out this summer on Dirty Hit.

Both the single and EP were co-written with and produced by Matty Healy and George Daniel of The 1975, which is plenty obvious once you push play: “Last Day on Earth” is a big, bright pop track that takes impending doom as a given, pushing right past it with beabadoobee’s breathy vocals and buoyant instrumentation straight out of “Steal My Sunshine.” Healy sings back-up as the song “shoop-doobie-doobie-doo”s its way into the end-times, co-signing the suggestion that, if we’re almost out of time, we might as well spend what little we have left immersed in unapologetic melody.

“‘Last Day On Earth’ is about all the things I would have done had I known we were going into a lockdown and the world was going to change the way it has,” beabadoobee explains in a statement. “It was written shortly after the first main lockdown and lyrically it’s me reflecting on how it would feel if we all knew

ahead of time what was going to happen. All the things I would have done if I knew it was the last day of our old normality.”

“I wrote and recorded the EP on a farm with Matty and George from The 1975 in the countryside,” she recalls. “It was really nice being able to create together, my first time writing and recording in that kind of setting. I wanted to experiment on the sounds and sonics even more and the EP to me has a feeling of togetherness to it … how we’re all in this joined as one.”

beabadoobee’s debut album Fake It Flowers was widely acclaimed, and earned her a spot on Paste’s list of 2020’s best new artists. She’s set to embark on a headlining tour of the U.K. and Ireland later this year (which we kind of can’t believe we’re typing—we missed you, hope!), with 14 shows across the country starting in September, including a hometown show at London’s O2 Forum Kentish Town.

Watch the “Last Day on Earth” video, directed by Arnaud Bresson of Division Paris (M.I.A, Rosalia, A$AP Rocky), and find beabadoobee’s tour dates below.

beabadoobee U.K. and Ireland Tour Dates:

September

07 – Manchester @ O2 Ritz

09 – Leeds @ Beckett University

10 – Nottingham @ Rescue Rooms

11 – Birmingham @ O2 Institute

13 – Cambridge @ Junction

14 – Leicester @ O2 Academy

23 – London @ O2 Forum Kentish Town

24 – Bristol @ SWX

25 – Oxford @ O2 Academy

28 – Dublin @ The Academy

29 – Belfast @ Oh Yeah Music Centre

October

02 – Newcastle @ University Students Union

03 – Edinburgh @ The Liquid Room

04 – Glasgow @ SWG3