Listen to Beabadoobee's New Single "Worth It"

Indie rock musician Beabadoobee released her new single “Worth It” today, which premiered on BBC Radio 1. The song is the latest teaser of her debut album Fake It Flowers, out on Oct. 16 via Dirty Hit.
On “Worth It,” Beabadoobee’s voice is airy and reminiscent of indie peers Clairo and Soccer Mommy. Yet, it takes on a life of its own once paired with the heavier guitar on the chorus and bridge. She also displays her talent as a songwriter on the track, turning out lines like “If I shut up, I’m scared I’ll drown / But maybe that’s the best for now.” The song’s lyrics explore her inner fears around love, but ultimately she decides to stop fighting them.
Overall, the past year has been a big one for Beabadoobee. Between garnering award nominations for the BRIT Rising Star Award and BBC’s Sound of 2020, she also performed at O2 Arena with her labelmates The 1975.
Along with “Worth It,” she also unveiled dates for her U.K. and Ireland tour next fall, with pre-sale tickets available for fans who purchase the album. Preorder Fake It Flower here.
Listen to “Worth It” below, and keep scrolling to see Beabadoobee’s tour dates.
Beabadoobee Tour Dates:
September
07 – Manchester, U.K. @ O2 Ritz
09 – Leeds, U.K. @ Beckett University
10 – Nottingham, U.K. @ Rescue Rooms
11 – Birmingham, U.K. @ O2 Institute
13 – Cambridge, U.K. @ Junction
14 – Leicester, U.K. @ O2 Academy
23 – London, U.K. @ O2 Forum Kentish Town
24 – Bristol, U.K. @ SWX
25 – Oxford, U.K. @ O2 Academy
28 – Dublin, Ireland @ The Academy
29 – Belfast, Northern Ireland @ Oh Yeah Music Centre
October
02 – Newcastle-Upon-Tyne, U.K. @ University Students Union
03 – Edinburgh, U.K. @ The Liquid Room
04 – Glasgow, U.K. @ SWG3