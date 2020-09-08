Listen to Beabadoobee's New Single "Worth It"

Indie rock musician Beabadoobee released her new single “Worth It” today, which premiered on BBC Radio 1. The song is the latest teaser of her debut album Fake It Flowers, out on Oct. 16 via Dirty Hit.

On “Worth It,” Beabadoobee’s voice is airy and reminiscent of indie peers Clairo and Soccer Mommy. Yet, it takes on a life of its own once paired with the heavier guitar on the chorus and bridge. She also displays her talent as a songwriter on the track, turning out lines like “If I shut up, I’m scared I’ll drown / But maybe that’s the best for now.” The song’s lyrics explore her inner fears around love, but ultimately she decides to stop fighting them.

Overall, the past year has been a big one for Beabadoobee. Between garnering award nominations for the BRIT Rising Star Award and BBC’s Sound of 2020, she also performed at O2 Arena with her labelmates The 1975.

Along with “Worth It,” she also unveiled dates for her U.K. and Ireland tour next fall, with pre-sale tickets available for fans who purchase the album. Preorder Fake It Flower here.

Listen to “Worth It” below, and keep scrolling to see Beabadoobee’s tour dates.

Beabadoobee Tour Dates:

September

07 – Manchester, U.K. @ O2 Ritz

09 – Leeds, U.K. @ Beckett University

10 – Nottingham, U.K. @ Rescue Rooms

11 – Birmingham, U.K. @ O2 Institute

13 – Cambridge, U.K. @ Junction

14 – Leicester, U.K. @ O2 Academy

23 – London, U.K. @ O2 Forum Kentish Town

24 – Bristol, U.K. @ SWX

25 – Oxford, U.K. @ O2 Academy

28 – Dublin, Ireland @ The Academy

29 – Belfast, Northern Ireland @ Oh Yeah Music Centre

October

02 – Newcastle-Upon-Tyne, U.K. @ University Students Union

03 – Edinburgh, U.K. @ The Liquid Room

04 – Glasgow, U.K. @ SWG3