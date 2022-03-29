Beach Bunny Announce Emotional Creature, Share "Fire Escape"

Beach Bunny’s back, baby. The Chicago-based quartet led by songwriter Lili Trifilio have announced their much-anticipated sophomore album Emotional Creature, coming July 22 on Mom + Pop Music. New single “Fire Escape” follows 2021’s “Oxygen,” two of 12 new tracks on the band’s Honeymoon follow-up, which was written “immediately prior to and during” the pandemic, per a press release, and produced by Sean O’Keefe (Fall Out Boy, Motion City Soundtrack) at Chicago’s Shirk Studios.

Trifilio says of Emotional Creature in a statement:

We are always changing, growing, and adapting—it’s a deeply ingrained part of the human experience. We strive to be stronger, trust we’ll grow smarter, and spend most of our lives reaching for comfort and happiness. Sometimes, life is stagnant, sometimes, life is difficult—but the wonderful part of being human is that we evolve and make the bleak moments beautiful—we find new ways to survive. Humans are emotional creatures and I wanted to capture that with this album in order to show how complex, sometimes tragic, and mostly wonderful the human experience can be.

“Fire Escape” is Beach Bunny at their hooky, heart-stirring best, their confident performances as accessible as Trifilio’s songwriting is emotionally challenging and evocative. Pain and beauty intertwine as she croons, “Life’s fragile, patient / Broken glass flyin’ through the air,” over red-hot power chords and cymbal crashes, confessing in the track’s lovesick bridge, “My heart is tipping over.”

Beach Bunny kick off a 35+ date tour of North America and Europe next month, which features both their Coachella and Primavera Sound debuts, and their biggest venues yet—befitting a band who recently crossed the 1 billion (!) stream mark across their catalog. You can grab tickets right here.

Check out “Fire Escape” below, plus Beach Bunny’s 2019 Paste Studio session, the details of Emotional Creature and the band’s tour dates.

Emotional Creature Tracklist:

01. Entropy

02. Oxygen

03. Deadweight

04. Gone

05. Eventually

06. Fire Escape

07. Weeds

08. Gravity

09. Scream

10. Infinity Room

11. Karaoke

12. Love Song

Emotional Creature Art:

Beach Bunny 2022 Tour Dates:

April

07-09 – Iowa City, IA @ Mission Creek Festival

10 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s Austin

11 – Dallas, TX @The Studio at The Factory

13 – Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theater

15-17 – Indio, CA @ Coachella

18 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre

22-24 – Indio, CA @ Coachella

26 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

28 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox SOLD OUT

29 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

30 – Boise, ID @ El Korah Shrine

May

02 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

04 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room Lounge

06 – Laurence, KS @ Granada Theatre

07 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hi Fi Annex

09 – Albany, NY @ Empire Live

10 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

12 – Boston, MA House of Blues @ Boston

13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

15 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club SOLD OUT

17 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

18 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

20 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

21 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle SOLD OUT

22 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

24 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl – Nashville

25 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall

27 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall