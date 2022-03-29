Beach Bunny Announce Emotional Creature, Share "Fire Escape"

Beach Bunny’s back, baby. The Chicago-based quartet led by songwriter Lili Trifilio have announced their much-anticipated sophomore album Emotional Creature, coming July 22 on Mom + Pop Music. New single “Fire Escape” follows 2021’s “Oxygen,” two of 12 new tracks on the band’s Honeymoon follow-up, which was written “immediately prior to and during” the pandemic, per a press release, and produced by Sean O’Keefe (Fall Out Boy, Motion City Soundtrack) at Chicago’s Shirk Studios.
Trifilio says of Emotional Creature in a statement:
We are always changing, growing, and adapting—it’s a deeply ingrained part of the human experience. We strive to be stronger, trust we’ll grow smarter, and spend most of our lives reaching for comfort and happiness. Sometimes, life is stagnant, sometimes, life is difficult—but the wonderful part of being human is that we evolve and make the bleak moments beautiful—we find new ways to survive. Humans are emotional creatures and I wanted to capture that with this album in order to show how complex, sometimes tragic, and mostly wonderful the human experience can be.
“Fire Escape” is Beach Bunny at their hooky, heart-stirring best, their confident performances as accessible as Trifilio’s songwriting is emotionally challenging and evocative. Pain and beauty intertwine as she croons, “Life’s fragile, patient / Broken glass flyin’ through the air,” over red-hot power chords and cymbal crashes, confessing in the track’s lovesick bridge, “My heart is tipping over.”
Beach Bunny kick off a 35+ date tour of North America and Europe next month, which features both their Coachella and Primavera Sound debuts, and their biggest venues yet—befitting a band who recently crossed the 1 billion (!) stream mark across their catalog. You can grab tickets right here.
Check out “Fire Escape” below, plus Beach Bunny’s 2019 Paste Studio session, the details of Emotional Creature and the band’s tour dates.
Emotional Creature Tracklist:
01. Entropy
02. Oxygen
03. Deadweight
04. Gone
05. Eventually
06. Fire Escape
07. Weeds
08. Gravity
09. Scream
10. Infinity Room
11. Karaoke
12. Love Song
Emotional Creature Art:
Beach Bunny 2022 Tour Dates:
April
07-09 – Iowa City, IA @ Mission Creek Festival
10 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s Austin
11 – Dallas, TX @The Studio at The Factory
13 – Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theater
15-17 – Indio, CA @ Coachella
18 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre
22-24 – Indio, CA @ Coachella
26 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
28 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox SOLD OUT
29 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
30 – Boise, ID @ El Korah Shrine
May
02 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
04 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room Lounge
06 – Laurence, KS @ Granada Theatre
07 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hi Fi Annex
09 – Albany, NY @ Empire Live
10 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
12 – Boston, MA House of Blues @ Boston
13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
15 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club SOLD OUT
17 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage
18 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
20 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
21 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle SOLD OUT
22 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
24 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl – Nashville
25 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall
27 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall