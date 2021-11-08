Beach House Announce New Album Once Twice Melody, 2022 Tour

Nearly three-and-a-half years after the release of their seventh album, dream-pop duo Beach House have announced their eighth, Once Twice Melody. The band’s first entirely self-produced LP arrives Feb. 18, 2022, on Sub Pop, and its first four singles hit DSPs tonight (technically, Nov. 10) at midnight local time.

Victoria Legrand and Alex Scally recorded their new album at Pachyderm Studio in Cannon Falls, Minnesota; United Studio in Los Angeles, California; and Apple Orchard Studios in Baltimore, Maryland. The duo incorporated a live string ensemble for the first time, as arranged by David Campbell. Alan Moulder mixed most of the record, with Caesar Edmunds, Trevor Spencer and Dave Fridmann also pitching in for a few tracks. The opening title track premiered today (Nov. 9) via SiriusXMU.

Once Twice Melody follows Beach House’s acclaimed 2018 outing 7, and will do so in an unusual way. The 18-track album is split into four chapters, with lyric animations accompanying each track—it’s the first of these four chapters that’s hitting streamers tonight, with the second and third to premiere in December and January, respectively, before the fourth and final chapter completes the album in February. You’ll find the combination tracklist and release schedule further down this page, along with the album’s gold and silver edition artwork.

In addition to their new album, Beach House have announced a 2022 headlining tour of North America, the U.K. and the E.U. Their run begins with a Feb. 18 release show at Pittsburgh’s Stage AE, criss-crossing the continent and spending May and June abroad before returning to North America in July, and ending with a July 24 show at Anthem in Washington, D.C. Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 19, at 10 a.m. local time.

You can stream Once Twice Melody’s first chapter and preorder the rest of the record here, starting at midnight. In the meantime, check out the details of Once Twice Melody, along with Beach House’s 2010 Daytrotter session and tour dates, down below.

Once Twice Melody Tracklist:

Chapter 1 on Nov. 10, 2021

01. Once Twice Melody

02. Superstar

03. Pink Funeral

04. Through Me

Chapter 2 on Dec. 8, 2021

05. Runaway

06. ESP

07. New Romance

08. Over and Over

Chapter 3 on Jan. 19, 2022

09. Sunset

10. Only You Know

11. Another Go Around

12. Masquerade

13. Illusion of Forever

Chapter 4 (full album release) on Feb. 18, 2022

14. Finale

15. The Bells

16. Hurts to Love

17. Many Nights

18. Modern Love Stories

Once Twice Melody Album Art (“GOLD” Edition):

Once Twice Melody Album Art (“SILVER” Edition):

Beach House 2022 Tour Dates:

February

18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

19 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

20 – Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe

22 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

23 – Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom

25 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

26 – St. Paul, MN @ The Palace Theatre

27 – MIlwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theatre

March

01 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

02 – Cincinnati, OH @ PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION

22 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

23 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

25 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheatre at Waterloo Park

26 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

27 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum

29 – Santa Fe, NM @ Lensic Performing Arts Center

30 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

April

01 – Missoula, MT @ The Wilma

02 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

03 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

05 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

06 – Portland, OR @ The Keller Auditorium

08 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley

09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

May

21 – Dublin, IE @ The National Stadium

23 – Glasgow @ Barrowland Ballroom

24 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy

26 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

28 – Antwerp, BE @ De Roma

30 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

31 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia

June

02 – Nimes, FR @ Paloma

04 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound Festival

07 – Cologne, DE @ Carlswerk Victoria

08 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

09 – Copenhagen, DK @ Falkoner Centre

July

08 – Richmond, VA @ The National

09 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit

10 – Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

12 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

13 – Chicago, IL @ Radius

15 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

16 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

18 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

22 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

23 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

24 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem