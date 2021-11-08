Beach House Announce New Album Once Twice Melody, 2022 Tour

Nearly three-and-a-half years after the release of their seventh album, dream-pop duo Beach House have announced their eighth, Once Twice Melody. The band’s first entirely self-produced LP arrives Feb. 18, 2022, on Sub Pop, and its first four singles hit DSPs tonight (technically, Nov. 10) at midnight local time.
Victoria Legrand and Alex Scally recorded their new album at Pachyderm Studio in Cannon Falls, Minnesota; United Studio in Los Angeles, California; and Apple Orchard Studios in Baltimore, Maryland. The duo incorporated a live string ensemble for the first time, as arranged by David Campbell. Alan Moulder mixed most of the record, with Caesar Edmunds, Trevor Spencer and Dave Fridmann also pitching in for a few tracks. The opening title track premiered today (Nov. 9) via SiriusXMU.
Once Twice Melody follows Beach House’s acclaimed 2018 outing 7, and will do so in an unusual way. The 18-track album is split into four chapters, with lyric animations accompanying each track—it’s the first of these four chapters that’s hitting streamers tonight, with the second and third to premiere in December and January, respectively, before the fourth and final chapter completes the album in February. You’ll find the combination tracklist and release schedule further down this page, along with the album’s gold and silver edition artwork.
In addition to their new album, Beach House have announced a 2022 headlining tour of North America, the U.K. and the E.U. Their run begins with a Feb. 18 release show at Pittsburgh’s Stage AE, criss-crossing the continent and spending May and June abroad before returning to North America in July, and ending with a July 24 show at Anthem in Washington, D.C. Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 19, at 10 a.m. local time.
You can stream Once Twice Melody’s first chapter and preorder the rest of the record here, starting at midnight. In the meantime, check out the details of Once Twice Melody, along with Beach House’s 2010 Daytrotter session and tour dates, down below.
Once Twice Melody Tracklist:
Chapter 1 on Nov. 10, 2021
01. Once Twice Melody
02. Superstar
03. Pink Funeral
04. Through Me
Chapter 2 on Dec. 8, 2021
05. Runaway
06. ESP
07. New Romance
08. Over and Over
Chapter 3 on Jan. 19, 2022
09. Sunset
10. Only You Know
11. Another Go Around
12. Masquerade
13. Illusion of Forever
Chapter 4 (full album release) on Feb. 18, 2022
14. Finale
15. The Bells
16. Hurts to Love
17. Many Nights
18. Modern Love Stories
Once Twice Melody Album Art (“GOLD” Edition):
Once Twice Melody Album Art (“SILVER” Edition):
Beach House 2022 Tour Dates:
February
18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
19 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
20 – Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe
22 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
23 – Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom
25 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
26 – St. Paul, MN @ The Palace Theatre
27 – MIlwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theatre
March
01 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
02 – Cincinnati, OH @ PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION
22 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
23 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
25 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheatre at Waterloo Park
26 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
27 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum
29 – Santa Fe, NM @ Lensic Performing Arts Center
30 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
April
01 – Missoula, MT @ The Wilma
02 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory
03 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
05 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
06 – Portland, OR @ The Keller Auditorium
08 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley
09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
May
21 – Dublin, IE @ The National Stadium
23 – Glasgow @ Barrowland Ballroom
24 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy
26 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
28 – Antwerp, BE @ De Roma
30 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
31 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia
June
02 – Nimes, FR @ Paloma
04 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound Festival
07 – Cologne, DE @ Carlswerk Victoria
08 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle
09 – Copenhagen, DK @ Falkoner Centre
July
08 – Richmond, VA @ The National
09 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit
10 – Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall
12 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
13 – Chicago, IL @ Radius
15 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
16 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
18 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
22 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
23 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
24 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem