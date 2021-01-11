Beach Slang Break Up After Frontman James Alex Is Accused of Emotional Abuse

Philadelphia rock band Beach Slang have announced their break up after frontman James Alex was accused of emotional abuse. The accusations were made by the band’s former manager, Charlie Lowe, who shared her story on Twitter last week. “I endured constant emotional, psychological & narcissistic abuse from James Alex for years,” Lowe wrote. “I have learned he sells his too-kind-to-be-true persona to hide that he is truly the most selfish horrible person I will ever meet. I was diagnosed with C-PTSD from how he treated me.”

Today, Alex’s family posted a statement on Beach Slang’s Instagram, explaining that the band had broken up, and that Alex suffers from bipolar disorder, paranoid schizophrenia and borderline personality disorder. Also per the statement, Alex is currently in an inpatient facility “after attempting to take his life.”

Lowe wrote in response to Beach Slang’s statement, “PSA past trauma isn’t a blank check to perpetuate more trauma. Thanks for, again, another manipulation tactic RE the BS ‘statement’ on IG.” She also commented, “Also that ‘statement’ contains no apology whatsoever nor does it mention me at all, effectively silencing me as the victim & putting the spotlight right back on James for sympathy. It’s unreal how fucking gross this is & continues to be.”