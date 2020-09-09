Bedouine, Waxahatchee & Hurray for the Riff Raff Cover Big Star's "Thirteen"

Bedouine, Waxahatchee and Hurray For The Riff Raff teamed up for a brand new cover of Big Star’s “Thirteen.”

The trio put their own folkier interpretation on the Big Star song while keeping the same strumming guitar melody. Compared to the original, they slow the song’s pacing to highlight their harmonies better. Bedouine, Waxahatchee and Hurray For The Riff Raff each carry different verses, but are just as incredible when they come together on the chorus.

The idea for this “Thirteen” cover began when all three musicians all toured together a few years back. With lines like “Rock ‘n’ roll is here to stay,” it serves as a testament to their memories made on the road.

“I was fiddling around with the song in my dressing room when Katie and Alynda walked in,” said Bedouine’s Azniv Korkejian. “Suddenly I remembered there were 3 verses to split up. We played it as an homage that night and every night after. After the tour wrapped up, I think it was Kevin Morby that insisted we track and share it. Down the road, Katie wrote me that she would be in LA so I tracked the guitar and she came by to visit and put down her part. Down the road some more Alynda put down her part from New Orleans and sent it over the ether. Now 3 years later we’re finally getting to share it.”

Listen to Bedouine, Waxahatchee and Hurray For The Riff Raff’s cover of “Thirteen” below or on your streamer of choice here. Keep scrolling to listen to Bedouine’s 2019 River Bungalow set.