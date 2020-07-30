The 8 Best Songs of The Week

We’ve finally had a chance to catch our breaths after the very busy new music week that involved a surprise Taylor Swift album as well as a collection of great new alt-country releases including Courtney Marie Andrews and Lori McKenna. This week is a bit quieter, but there has still been a ton of great new music. Enjoy new singles from Angel Olsen (who this week announced a new album out in August), Cut Worms, JPEGMAFIA and more.

Experimental folk singer/songwriter Alexia Avina has announced the details of her new album Unearth, out on Oct. 9 via Lost Map and Topshelf Records. Unearth is described as a breakup album of sorts, and “Fit Into” explores one way relationships can break down: changing who you are to satisfy your partner. Avina uses just three simple, short phrases—all three words apiece—to illustrate such a complex concept: “Fit into him / I wanna try / I wanna try / I wanna glow.” Avina’s gentle yet captivating melodies accentuate the heartbreaking nature of such a predicament. Her characteristically transcendent voice elevates this song into something majestic. —Lizzie Manno

Veteran singer/songwriter Angel Olsen had an impeccable 2019. Her LP, All Mirrors, was met with immediate acclaim and appreciation for its intense introspection and artistic experimentation. Recently, she announced a solo companion album to last year’s All Mirrors titled Whole New Mess, out Aug. 28 via Jagjaguwar, and its lead single is out now. The new title track is beautiful and vulnerable, and Olsen’s earnest vocals are at the forefront. —Danielle Chelosky

Brooklyn country-folk act Cut Worms—also known as Max Clarke—has announced a new double album Nobody Lives Here Anymore, out Oct. 9 on Jagjaguwar. He unveiled two singles this week: “Sold My Soul” with a video, and “God Bless The Day.” Clarke says the album grapples with “throwaway consumer culture and how the postwar commercial wet dreams never came true, how nothing is made to last.” There is a powerful old-timey atmosphere in these songs, and they reverberate with the feeling of road tripping in the South. It sounds like it was pulled from Thelma & Louise. He also mentions themes like a loss of innocence and a sense of homesickness. —Danielle Chelosky

This week L.A. post-punk duo Death Bells released a new single, “Heavenly Bodies,” from their forthcoming album New Signs of Life, out Sept. 25 via Dais Records. This single follows the release of the title track, and both are great, guitar-driven post-punk songs with evident Interpol influence. The album is sure to bring back some nostalgic, emotive vibes from Turn On the Bright Lights. —Danielle Chelosky

This week Jordana shared her final song before the release of her new EP Something To Say (out today via Grand Jury Music). “Forgetter,” which arrived with a new animated video directed by Tess Lafia and animated by Lily Lin, follows her previously-released EP selections “Big” and “I’ll Take It Boring.” While “I’ll Take It Boring” was twinkling and tender, and “Big” was blown out and playful, “Forgetter” is contemplative and good-natured. It sees the singer/songwriter taking stock of her relationships, finding the ability to be patient with her insecurities and temporarily escape them. With its smooth production and bittersweet nature, Jordana elevates the song to something effortlessly touching with her graceful vocal inflection. —Lizzie Manno

JPEGMAFIA has kept us fed during quarantine. The Baltimore-based rapper has been releasing a steady stream of singles over the course of the year, starting with “BALD” back in February. This month, JPEGMAFIA released the most recent of his quarantine projects, “living single.” The track, an odd yet delightful mixture of bubblegum pop and Peggy’s trademark noise-rap, interpolates Mariah Carey’s 1995 hit “Always Be My Baby,” with Peggy softly singing the hook. Accompanied by electronic noises and a sparkling beat, the 100 gecs-esque track may be one of Peggy’s most pop-influenced releases to date. —Lia Pikus

Parisian singer/songwriter Pauline De Lassus, also known as Mina Tindle, has shared a new single this week featuring Sufjan Stevens. The song, “Give A Little Love,” was written, arranged and produced by Stevens, and will be featured on Tindle’s upcoming LP, SISTER. The release is accompanied by a video shot by Tindle of her friend Moira Cappilli twirling on a beach in Italy a few years ago. “I have always deeply loved Sufjan Stevens music,” Tindle says. “His words and melodies have resonated in me for the last 15 years. He is also a dear and generous friend. And I am so grateful he gave me this beautiful song to sing for the album.” —Lia Pikus

SOAK—the enchanting indie project of Bridie Monds-Watson—this week released a new collaborative single, “I’m Alive” with Gemma Doherty of Saint Sister. The vulnerable slam poetry ballad comes with an evocative music video inspired by lockdown filmed by Ellius Grace. The attention to detail is evident in this deeply powerful track as well as in the video. The lyrics are a beautiful stream-of-consciousness—like a snapshot from our minds wandering during quarantine. The instrumentals are quiet and shimmering, and they drift slowly like clouds. It’s a full-body experience. —Danielle Chelosky