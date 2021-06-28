Justin Vernon and Aaron Dessner's Big Red Machine Tease New Music

Monday, Big Red Machine, the collaborative project of Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon and The National’s Aaron Dessner, would appear to have new music on the way.

The band shared a cryptic video that featured a mysterious handwritten message—”How long do you think it’s gonna last”—with an accompanying hashtag of the same message. Eagled-eyed fans were quick to notice that the handwriting belonged to Taylor Swift, with whom both artists have collaborated in the past year. On a recent livestream, Vernon played a new song featuring Swift, adding, “That’s the awesome Taylor one. I think this should be the single.” A subsequent teaser appearing to show Swift herself seems to settle it.

Going to howlongdoyouthinkitsgonnalast.com reveals a mysterious website, featuring a countdown that ends on Friday.

