Big Thief Share Two More New Singles, “No Reason” and “Spud Infinity”

One of the best bands around is at it again: Big Thief have shared yet another pair of singles ahead of their much-anticipated new double album, bringing the total so far to seven. The 20-track Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You is out Feb. 11, 2022, on 4AD, and has the makings of Adrianne Lenker, Max Oleartchik, Buck Meek and James Krivchenia’s masterpiece.

You could argue Dragon is a concept record—the concept being Big Thief’s attempt at “encapsulating the many different aspects of Adrianne’s songwriting and the band onto a single record,” as envisioned by Krivchenia, who produces. They recorded across four sessions, each with its own location (Upstate New York, Topanga Canyon, The Rocky Mountains and Tucson, Arizona), co-producer (Sam Evian, Shawn Everett, Dom Monks and Scott McMicken, respectively), and instrumental feel. “No Reason” came out of the Rockies sessions with UFOF and Two Hands engineer Monks, while “Spud Infinity” was a Tucson/McMicken track.

Big Thief stumbled on one of their “No Reason” collaborators as if destined: “In the Colorado Rockies, the band heard someone playing flute beautifully from a nearby lookout tower,” a press release recounts. “They soon met the person responsible for the sound—musician Richard Hardy, who played on countless records over the past 30 years, including several with Carole King. They invited him to sit in on some songs,” including “No Reason,” to which his flute-playing adds a wistful Laurel Canyon lightness.

“Spud Infinity,” meanwhile, features fiddle from Mat Davidson of Twain—a key contributor to the Tucson sessions—and jaw harp by Noah Lenker, Adrianne’s younger brother. These elements combine to create the folksiest and most playful preview of Dragon yet, filling out a track that both Big Thief and a solo Lenker have delighted fans with live.

“No Reason” and “Spud Infinity” follow previous Dragon singles “Time Escaping,” “Little Things,” “Sparrow,” “Certainty” and “Change.” Paste recently praised “Little Things” among 2021’s best songs.

Listen to “No Reason” and “Spud Infinity” and revisit Big Thief’s 2016 Daytrotter session below. Keep scrolling for the band’s 2022 tour dates, featuring support from KMRU and Tucker Zimmerman.

Big Thief 2022 Tour Dates:

January

