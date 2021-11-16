Big Thief Announce New Album, Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You

Big Thief have just announced a frontrunner for 2022’s most-anticipated album, Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You, out Feb. 11, 2022, on 4AD. Mesmerizing new single “Time Escaping” arrives alongside the announcement, our fifth preview of the band’s forthcoming double LP after “Little Things,” “Sparrow,” “Certainty” and “Change.”

Adrianne Lenker, Max Oleartchik, Buck Meek and James Krivchenia recorded their sprawling new album across four distinct sessions spanning five months, working with Sam Evian in Upstate New York (“Certainty,” “Sparrow”), Shawn Everett in Topanga Canyon (“Little Things,” “Time Escaping”), Dom Monks in the Rocky Mountains (“Change”) and Scott McMicken in Tucson, Arizona. They produced 45 finished songs and cut that set down into Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You’s 20 tracks, with the aim, as conceived by producer Krivchenia, of capturing the band’s many facets on a single (well, double, but you get it) album. Mat Davidson of Twain contributed much to the band’s Tucson tracks, Big Thief’s first time bringing a fifth instrumentalist into the fold for a significant role.

“One of the things that bonds us together as a band is pure magic,” says Lenker in a statement. “I think we all have the same guide and none of us have ever spoken what it is because we couldn’t name it, but somehow, we are all going for the same thing, and when we hit it… we all know it’s it, but none of us to this day, or maybe ever, will be able to articulate in words what the ‘it’ is. Something about it is magic to me.”

There’s plenty of magic on “Time Escaping,” a free-flowing psych-folk jam elevated by dynamic percussion, subtle funk touches, and Lenker’s characteristically serene vocals and natural-mystic lyricism. It’s evidence that, even as Big Thief are cataloging their sound’s defining qualities on Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You, they’re also pushing it in thrilling new directions.

Listen to “Time Escaping” and revisit Big Thief’s 2016 Daytrotter session below. You’ll find the details of Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You and the band’s tour dates further down,

Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You Tracklist:

01. Change

02. Time Escaping

03. Spud Infinity

04. Certainty

05. Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You

06. Sparrow

07. Little Things

08. Heavy Bend

09. Flower of Blood

10. Blurred View

11. Red Moon

12. Dried Roses

13. No Reason

14. Wake Me up to Drive

15. Promise Is a Pendulum

16. 12,000 Lines

17. Simulation Swarm

18. Love Love Love

19. The Only Place

20. Blue Lightning

Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You Album Art:

Big Thief 2022 Tour Dates:

January

31 – Lille, FR @ L’Aéronef *

February

01-02 – Paris, FR @ La Cigale *

04 – Bordeaux, FR @ Rock School Barbey *

05 – Barcelona, ES @ Sala Apolo *

07 – Lyon, FR @ Le Transbordeur *

08 – Strasbourg, FR @ La Laiterie Artefact *

09 – Zurich, CH @ Kaufleuten *

10 – Munich, DE @ Cafe Muffathalle *

12 – Prague, CZ @ MeetFactory *

13 – Berlin, DE @ Huxleys Neue Welt *

14 – Aarhus, DK @ Voxhall *

15 – Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA

16 – Hamburg, DE @ Fabrik *

18 – Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall *

19 – Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royal *

21 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli Vredgenburg *

22 – Groningen, NL @ De Oosterpoort *

24 – Manchester, GB @ Manchester Academy 1 *

25 – Glasgow, GB @ Barrowland Ballroom *

26 – Dublin, IE @ The National Stadium *

27 – Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy Bristol *

March

2 – London, GB @ 02 Shepherd’s Bush Empire *

3 – London, GB @ 02 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

4 – London, GB @ 02 Shepherd’s Bush Empire – SOLD OUT

April

12 – Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre of Ithaca

13 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

15-16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

18 – Montreal, QUE @ L’Olympia

19 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

21 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

22 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

23 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

25 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

26 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theater

27 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

29 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

May

02 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

03-04 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

07 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre

10-11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Wiltern Theatre

12 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

14 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s – SOLD OUT

15 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s

June

09 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound 2022

10-12 – Berlin, DE @ Tempelhof Sounds

(* w/ KMRU)