Bloc Party Announce Alpha Games, Share New Single "Traps"

It’s hard to believe it’s been over fifteen years since Bloc Party captured the hearts of countless indie kids with their breathtaking debut Silent Alarm. After the release of 2016’s Hymns, they’ve stayed relatively quiet save for revisiting their debut in full with a successful tour in 2018 and 2019. Now, they have finally returned to announce their sixth studio album Alpha Games, out April 29, 2022 via Infectious/BMG.
The album announcement comes with its raucous first single “Traps,” which sees the band return to their blistering post-punk sound that sounds larger than life. Singer Kele Okereke delivers his sharp quips with his snarky edge as the band engulfs him in noisy guitar fuzz and the ever-so-satisfying drums that made Bloc Party stand out as one of post-punk’s brightest acts in the early ‘00s.
On the single, Okereke said, “From the moment we wrote ‘Traps’, we knew it had to be the first thing people heard from this album; playing it in soundchecks on our last tour before it was finished and hearing how it sounded in those big rooms and outdoors.”
Stream “Traps” on your preferred platform here and keep scrolling to check out complete details of Alpha Games. You can preorder the album ahead of its release here.
Alpha Games Artwork:
Alpha Games Tracklist:
01. Day Drinker
02. Traps
03. You Should Know the Truth
04. Callum Is a Snake
05. Rough Justice
06. The Girls Are Fighting
07. Of Things Yet to Come
08. Sex Magik
09. By Any Means Necessary
10. In Situ
11. If We Get Caught
12. The Peace Offering