Bloc Party Announce Alpha Games, Share New Single "Traps"

It’s hard to believe it’s been over fifteen years since Bloc Party captured the hearts of countless indie kids with their breathtaking debut Silent Alarm. After the release of 2016’s Hymns, they’ve stayed relatively quiet save for revisiting their debut in full with a successful tour in 2018 and 2019. Now, they have finally returned to announce their sixth studio album Alpha Games, out April 29, 2022 via Infectious/BMG.

The album announcement comes with its raucous first single “Traps,” which sees the band return to their blistering post-punk sound that sounds larger than life. Singer Kele Okereke delivers his sharp quips with his snarky edge as the band engulfs him in noisy guitar fuzz and the ever-so-satisfying drums that made Bloc Party stand out as one of post-punk’s brightest acts in the early ‘00s.

On the single, Okereke said, “From the moment we wrote ‘Traps’, we knew it had to be the first thing people heard from this album; playing it in soundchecks on our last tour before it was finished and hearing how it sounded in those big rooms and outdoors.”

Stream “Traps” on your preferred platform here and keep scrolling to check out complete details of Alpha Games. You can preorder the album ahead of its release here.

Alpha Games Artwork:



Alpha Games Tracklist:

01. Day Drinker

02. Traps

03. You Should Know the Truth

04. Callum Is a Snake

05. Rough Justice

06. The Girls Are Fighting

07. Of Things Yet to Come

08. Sex Magik

09. By Any Means Necessary

10. In Situ

11. If We Get Caught

12. The Peace Offering