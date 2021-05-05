Bnny Sign to Fire Talk, Share "Time Walk"

Chicago-based Bnny announced their signing to Fire Talk on Thursday. The four-piece are making their label debut with their third single “Time Walk,’ alongside a black-and-white music video.

Bnny marks the beginning of frontwoman Jess Viscius’ musical career after the singer picked up a guitar that had been left at her apartment. Once she began tapping into her talent for songwriting, the band came together—Viscius’ twin sister Alexa, and their best friends Tim Makowski and Matt Pelkey now join her in crafting dreamy, half-whispered indie pop.

Bnny’s latest creation, ”Time Walk,” finds the band collaborating with their now-labelmate Jason Balla of Dehd, who produced the single. Viscius’ vocals add a mellow component to the song’s bubbling energy, a vibe complemented by the Viscius twins-created music video, which finds Jess bringing a playful spark to the dreary grayscale. “Time Walk” is set to be heavily featured in the series finale of Aidy Bryant’s Shrill, whose final season comes back to Hulu this Friday.

Jess Viscius said of “Time Walk” in a statement:

“Time Walk” is about the clarity you find when in motion—walking, driving, running. It’s about a friendship ending, but still feeling connected to the person. It’s about looking back while moving forward in slow motion. Time walk is a wake-up call.

Watch the music video for “Time Walk” below.