Bob Dylan to Release 1970 Sessions With George Harrison

Columbia Records and Legacy Records have announced the wide release of Bob Dylan – 1970 (50th Anniversary Collection), out on Feb. 26, 2021. The recordings will be released as a three-disc collection, and they were first shared on Dec. 4 as part of the Bob Dylan – 50th Anniversary Collection copyright extension series.

Bob Dylan – 1970 (50th Anniversary Collection) contains previously unreleased outtakes from Dylan’s Self Portrait and New Morning sessions. It also includes the complete and historic May 1, 1970 studio recordings with George Harrison.

A couple of weeks ago, Bob Dylan sold his entire discography to Universal Music Group in a landmark deal.

You can check out the Bob Dylan – 1970 (50th Anniversary Collection) artwork and tracklists below. While you’re here, read Paste’s feature on Bob Dylan and the art of a long song.

March 3, 1970

01. I Can’t Help but Wonder Where I’m Bound

02. Universal Soldier – Take 1

03. Spanish Is the Loving Tongue – Take 1

04. Went to See the Gypsy – Take 2

05. Went to See the Gypsy – Take 3

06. Woogie Boogie

March 4, 1970

07. Went to See the Gypsy – Take 4

08. Thirsty Boots – Take 1

March 5, 1970

09. Little Moses – Take 1

10. Alberta – Take 2

11. Come All You Fair and Tender Ladies – Take 1

12. Things About Comin’ My Way – Takes 2 & 3

13. Went to See the Gypsy – Take 6

14. Untitled 1970 Instrumental #1

15. Come a Little Bit Closer – Take 2

16. Alberta – Take 5

Bob Dylan – vocals, guitar, piano

David Bromberg – guitar, dobro, bass

Al Kooper – organ, piano

Emanuel Green – violin

Stu Woods – bass

Alvin Rogers – drums

Hilda Harris, Albertine Robinson, Maeretha Stewart – background vocals

May 1, 1970

17. Sign on the Window – Take 2

18. Sign on the Window – Takes 3-5

19. If Not for You – Take 1

20. Time Passes Slowly – Rehearsal

21. If Not for You – Take 2

22. If Not for You – Take 3

23. Song to Woody – Take 1

24. Mama, You Been on My Mind – Take 1

25. Yesterday – Take 1

01. Just Like Tom Thumb’s Blues – Take 1

02. Medley: I Met Him on a Sunday (Ronde-Ronde)/Da Doo Ron Ron – Take 1

03. One Too Many Mornings – Take 1

04. Ghost Riders in the Sky – Take 1

05. Cupid – Take 1

06. All I Have to Do Is Dream – Take 1

07. Gates of Eden – Take 1

08. I Threw It All Away – Take 1

09. I Don’t Believe You (She Acts Like We Never Have Met) – Take 1

10. Matchbox – Take 1

11. Your True Love – Take 1

12. Telephone Wire – Take 1

13. Fishing Blues – Take 1

14. Honey, Just Allow Me One More Chance – Take 1

15. Rainy Day Women #12 & 35 – Take 1

16. It Ain’t Me Babe

01. If Not for You

02. Sign on the Window – Take 1

03. Sign on the Window – Take 2

04. Sign on the Window – Take 3

Bob Dylan – vocals, guitar, piano, harmonica

George Harrison – guitar, vocals (Disc 1, Tracks 20 & 24 and Disc 2, Tracks 2-3, 6-7, 10-11, & 16)

Bob Johnston – piano (Disc 1, Tracks 24-25 and Disc 2, Tracks 1-3)

Charlie Daniels – bass

Russ Kunkel – drums

June 1, 1970

05. Alligator Man

06. Alligator Man [rock version]

07. Alligator Man [country version]

08. Sarah Jane 1

09. Sign on the Window

10. Sarah Jane 2

June 2, 1970

01. If Not for You – Take 1

02. If Not for You – Take 2

June 3, 1970

03. Jamaica Farewell

04. Can’t Help Falling in Love

05. Long Black Veil

06. One More Weekend

June 4, 1970

07. Bring Me Little Water, Sylvie – Take 1

08. Three Angels

09. Tomorrow Is a Long Time – Take 1

10. Tomorrow Is a Long Time – Take 2

11. New Morning

12. Untitled 1970 Instrumental #2

June 5, 1970

13. Went to See the Gypsy

14. Sign on the Window – stereo mix

15. Winterlude

16. I Forgot to Remember to Forget 1

17. I Forgot to Remember to Forget 2

18. Lily of the West – Take 2

19. Father of Night – rehearsal

20. Lily of the West

Bob Dylan – vocals, guitar, piano, harmonica

David Bromberg – guitar, dobro, mandolin

Ron Cornelius – guitar

Al Kooper – organ

Charlie Daniels – bass, guitar

Russ Kunkel – drums

Background vocalists unknown

August 12, 1970

21. If Not for You – Take 1

22. If Not for You – Take 2

23. Day of the Locusts – Take 2

Bob Dylan – vocals, guitar, harmonica

Buzzy Feiten – guitar

Other musicians unknown