Bob Dylan to Release 1970 Sessions With George Harrison

Columbia Records and Legacy Records have announced the wide release of Bob Dylan – 1970 (50th Anniversary Collection), out on Feb. 26, 2021. The recordings will be released as a three-disc collection, and they were first shared on Dec. 4 as part of the Bob Dylan – 50th Anniversary Collection copyright extension series.
Bob Dylan – 1970 (50th Anniversary Collection) contains previously unreleased outtakes from Dylan’s Self Portrait and New Morning sessions. It also includes the complete and historic May 1, 1970 studio recordings with George Harrison.
A couple of weeks ago, Bob Dylan sold his entire discography to Universal Music Group in a landmark deal.
You can check out the Bob Dylan – 1970 (50th Anniversary Collection) artwork and tracklists below. While you’re here, read Paste’s feature on Bob Dylan and the art of a long song.
March 3, 1970
01. I Can’t Help but Wonder Where I’m Bound
02. Universal Soldier – Take 1
03. Spanish Is the Loving Tongue – Take 1
04. Went to See the Gypsy – Take 2
05. Went to See the Gypsy – Take 3
06. Woogie Boogie
March 4, 1970
07. Went to See the Gypsy – Take 4
08. Thirsty Boots – Take 1
March 5, 1970
09. Little Moses – Take 1
10. Alberta – Take 2
11. Come All You Fair and Tender Ladies – Take 1
12. Things About Comin’ My Way – Takes 2 & 3
13. Went to See the Gypsy – Take 6
14. Untitled 1970 Instrumental #1
15. Come a Little Bit Closer – Take 2
16. Alberta – Take 5
Bob Dylan – vocals, guitar, piano
David Bromberg – guitar, dobro, bass
Al Kooper – organ, piano
Emanuel Green – violin
Stu Woods – bass
Alvin Rogers – drums
Hilda Harris, Albertine Robinson, Maeretha Stewart – background vocals
May 1, 1970
17. Sign on the Window – Take 2
18. Sign on the Window – Takes 3-5
19. If Not for You – Take 1
20. Time Passes Slowly – Rehearsal
21. If Not for You – Take 2
22. If Not for You – Take 3
23. Song to Woody – Take 1
24. Mama, You Been on My Mind – Take 1
25. Yesterday – Take 1
01. Just Like Tom Thumb’s Blues – Take 1
02. Medley: I Met Him on a Sunday (Ronde-Ronde)/Da Doo Ron Ron – Take 1
03. One Too Many Mornings – Take 1
04. Ghost Riders in the Sky – Take 1
05. Cupid – Take 1
06. All I Have to Do Is Dream – Take 1
07. Gates of Eden – Take 1
08. I Threw It All Away – Take 1
09. I Don’t Believe You (She Acts Like We Never Have Met) – Take 1
10. Matchbox – Take 1
11. Your True Love – Take 1
12. Telephone Wire – Take 1
13. Fishing Blues – Take 1
14. Honey, Just Allow Me One More Chance – Take 1
15. Rainy Day Women #12 & 35 – Take 1
16. It Ain’t Me Babe
01. If Not for You
02. Sign on the Window – Take 1
03. Sign on the Window – Take 2
04. Sign on the Window – Take 3
Bob Dylan – vocals, guitar, piano, harmonica
George Harrison – guitar, vocals (Disc 1, Tracks 20 & 24 and Disc 2, Tracks 2-3, 6-7, 10-11, & 16)
Bob Johnston – piano (Disc 1, Tracks 24-25 and Disc 2, Tracks 1-3)
Charlie Daniels – bass
Russ Kunkel – drums
June 1, 1970
05. Alligator Man
06. Alligator Man [rock version]
07. Alligator Man [country version]
08. Sarah Jane 1
09. Sign on the Window
10. Sarah Jane 2
June 2, 1970
01. If Not for You – Take 1
02. If Not for You – Take 2
June 3, 1970
03. Jamaica Farewell
04. Can’t Help Falling in Love
05. Long Black Veil
06. One More Weekend
June 4, 1970
07. Bring Me Little Water, Sylvie – Take 1
08. Three Angels
09. Tomorrow Is a Long Time – Take 1
10. Tomorrow Is a Long Time – Take 2
11. New Morning
12. Untitled 1970 Instrumental #2
June 5, 1970
13. Went to See the Gypsy
14. Sign on the Window – stereo mix
15. Winterlude
16. I Forgot to Remember to Forget 1
17. I Forgot to Remember to Forget 2
18. Lily of the West – Take 2
19. Father of Night – rehearsal
20. Lily of the West
Bob Dylan – vocals, guitar, piano, harmonica
David Bromberg – guitar, dobro, mandolin
Ron Cornelius – guitar
Al Kooper – organ
Charlie Daniels – bass, guitar
Russ Kunkel – drums
Background vocalists unknown
August 12, 1970
21. If Not for You – Take 1
22. If Not for You – Take 2
23. Day of the Locusts – Take 2
Bob Dylan – vocals, guitar, harmonica
Buzzy Feiten – guitar
Other musicians unknown