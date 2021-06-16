Bob Dylan Announces Shadow Kingdom Streaming Concert

In-person shows may be on their way back, but streaming shows are hardly chopped liver—as a matter of fact, Bob Dylan just announced one. The legendary artist will perform a ticketed concert titled Shadow Kingdom on July 18 via livestreaming platform Veeps, his first broadcast performance in nearly three decades, and first concert performance of any kind since December 2019, when the pandemic derailed his touring plans.

Dylan’s “Shadow Kingdom will showcase the artist in an intimate setting as he presents renditions of songs from his extensive and renowned body of work created especially for this event,” a press release explains. We can likely expect him to perform material from his acclaimed 39th studio album Rough and Rowdy Ways, one of Paste’s top albums of 2020. (Fingers crossed for “Murder Most Foul”!)

“It’s an incredible honor and a high point for us all at Veeps to have the opportunity to be working with Bob Dylan, and to be a part of what is sure to be a truly special and historic performance, not only as professionals, but as music fans too,” said Veeps co-founder Joel Madden (yes, that one!) in a statement.

A Shadow Kingdom ticket will set you back $25, and you’ll retain access for 48 hours after the show’s initial airing. (Unclear whether you’ll be able to watch repeatedly.) Tickets are on sale now ahead of the show’s 5 p.m. ET premiere on July 18.

In the meantime, watch a 1988 Dylan performance from the Paste archives below.