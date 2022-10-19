Boldy James Announces New Futurewave-Produced Album Mr. Ten08, Shares "Flag on the Play" Video

Detroit rapper Boldy James has announced his third new album of the year, Mr. Ten08 (Nov. 4), produced entirely by Toronto’s Futurewave. Lead single “Flag on the Play” is out now alongside a music video.

Mr. Ten08 follows Boldy James’ acclaimed full-length collaborations with Nicolas Craven (September’s Fair Exchange No Robbery), Real Bad Man (May’s Killing Nothing) and The Alchemist (2021’s Bo Jackson and Super Tecmo Bo). Other than a 2100 Bagz feature on one Mr. Ten08 track, the new album is all Boldy.

“Flag on the Play” is a smooth, focused first preview: Boldy James glides over Futurewave’s jazzy, flute-forward beat, rapping about street moves as seen through a football metaphor’s lens. “I couldn’t live with myself if I was Six-Nine / Made it out skin of my tooth, in the nick of time,” he raps, backed by airy vocalizations and keys, both unfazed by any would-be competition and respectful of the rules of the game.

Interestingly enough, Boldy James also released a track produced by Evidence today, titled “Drop an Album,” though there’s no mention (yet?) of a longer body of work to go with it.

Watch the “Flag on the Play” video (and hear “Drop an Album”) below, and find Boldy James’ 2013 Daytrotter session and the details of Mr. Ten08 further down.

Mr. Ten08 Tracklist:

01. The Whole Hundro

02. Mortermir Milestone

03. Smacked

04. Dormin’s FEAT 2100 Bagz

05. My Double Trigger

06. Disco Fever

07. Could Be Worse

08. Flag On The Play

09. Jam Master J

10. Indivisible

Mr. Ten08 Art: