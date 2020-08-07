Bonny Light Horseman Release New 7-inch Green/Green

Bonny Light Horseman have released their new 7-inch single Green/Green on 37d03d Records. It features “Green Rocky Road” and the new B-side track “Greenland Fishery.”

The trio is made up of Anaïs Mitchell, Eric D. Johnson of Fruit Bats, and Josh Kaufman (Muzz, Craig Finn and The National). This 7-inch follows the release of their debut album, which arrived in January and received critical acclaim.

Order Green/Green here, and listen to “Greenland Fishery” below. Further down, revisit Anaïs Mitchell’s 2011 Daytrotter session.