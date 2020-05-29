Boy Pablo Announces Debut Album, Shares New Single "hey girl"

Norweigan singer/songwriter Nicolas Muñoz, otherwise known by the stage name Boy Pablo, has announced his debut album, Wachito Rico, out on October 23 via 777 Music. It’s the follow-up to Boy Pablo’s 2018 EP, Soy Pablo.

Accompanying the announcement is the release of a new single, “hey girl,” a saccharine love song peddling in the artist’s characteristically vibrant bedroom pop production. The single also includes the b-side “I just wanna go home,” which features vocals from Muñoz high school classmate, Andrea.

“The lyrics of ‘hey girl’ are written from the point of view of a young boy who is in love for the first time and wants to make a move on this girl,” Muñoz says. “He’s nervous, shy and shaky, but dares to jump into it and talks to the girl.”

Listen to “hey girl” below, and while you’re here, scroll down to watch Boy Pablo perform at Paste Studio NYC back in 2018.