Brandi Carlile Announces New Memoir Broken Horses

Singer/songwriter Brandi Carlile announced that her memoir Broken Horses will arrive on April 6, 2021 via Penguin Random House.

The book will cover everything from her childhood and career to raising children of her own. It will be available in paperback, hardcover and audiobook versions. All editions, plus limited autographed copies, are available for preorder here.

View the cover for Carlile’s forthcoming memoir Broken Horses below. Keep scrolling to watch Carlile’s 2008 Newport Folk Festival performance from the Paste archives.