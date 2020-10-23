Bright Eyes Share New Song "Miracle Of Life" to Benefit Planned Parenthood

After being announced to perform at Planned Parenthood’s upcoming Virtual Fundraising Festival on Oct. 25, Bright Eyes have dropped a new song “Miracle Of Life” to benefit the nonprofit.

“Miracle Of Life” is an incredibly haunting song, detailing a future where safe reproductive health isn’t an option anymore. “Crying’s such a soothing sound / Get cured with a coat hanger / Girl you’re in America now,” frontman Conor Oberst sings, as Phoebe Bridgers echoes the statements through her quiet backing vocals. Released as a partnership with the 7-Inches for Planned Parenthood Collective, the song also features Flea and Queens of the Stone Age’s Jon Theodore.

Conor Oberst said in a statement:

“This song should not exist in 2020 America. It is a protest song, I guess. Or maybe just a little story about what was, what still is in many parts of the world and what could be again here in this country if the GOP is successful in reshaping the Supreme Court and rolling back all of the hard fought progress made for reproductive rights in the last fifty years. Hopefully, if we all work together and vote, it will make this song sound as irrelevant and outdated as it should.”

The song is exclusively available on Bandcamp for $1, but will hit other platforms on Oct. 28, with all proceeds, syncs and streams going towards Planned Parenthood.

Listen to Bright Eyes' new song "Miracle Of Life" here.