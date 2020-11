On Tuesday night (Nov. 24), Brittany Howard dropped by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to cover Nina Simone’s “Revolution.”

Last week, Howard secured five 2021 Grammy nominations: Best Rock Performance (“Stay High”), Best Alternative Music Album (Jaime), Best R&B Performance (“Goat Head”) and Best American Roots Performance (“Short and Sweet”).

Watch Howard’s rendition of “Revolution” below, and while you’re here, revisit a clip from The Alabama Shakes’ 2010 Paste session further down.