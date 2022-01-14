Brockhampton Announce "Indefinite Hiatus"

Brockhampton, the hip-hop boy band that dominated the 2010s, has officially announced that they will be taking an indefinite hiatus following their Coachella performance in April 2022. The band is also still performing at their upcoming O2 Academy Brixton shows in February.

The announcement was made on the band’s socials, which reads:

Brockhampton’s upcoming performances at the O2 Academy Brixton in London and at Coachella will be our final performances as a group. All other tour dates are canceled, effective immediately. Refunds for all tickets and VIP packages will be available at the point of purchase.

Following these four performances, we will be taking an indefinite hiatus as a group.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for being on this journey with us. We would not be here without our fans. We hope we’ve been able to inspire you as much as you have us these past eight years.

We are bonded and grateful to you for life.

The band has released several albums following the decision to kick out former member Ameer Vann, who was accused of sexual assault and abuse. Following his departure, the band has been open about the difficulties of losing an integral member, and they pushed back the release of the follow-up to 2021’s ROADRUNNER: NEW LIGHT, NEW MACHINE to try out new members.

“Pushing the album back to see how these new members we’re scouting make it thru tryouts,” said creative director Henock ‘HK’ Sileshi in a tweet. There is no word on whether the album, which was featured on our most-anticipated of 2022 list, will come out.

Below, revisit “BUZZCUT” featuring Danny Brown off their 2021 album ROADRUNNER: NEW LIGHT, NEW MACHINE and revisit our ranking of the band’s discography here.