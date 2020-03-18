Bruce Springsteen's London Calling: Live in Hyde Park Now Free to Stream

Bruce Springsteen truly is a man of the people. The New Jersey idol has made his 2009 filmed concert London Calling: Live in Hyde Park free to stream on YouTube and Apple Music amid the coronavirus crisis.

The announcement was made via Springsteen’s Twitter account Tuesday, encouraging listeners to “practice social distancing” by watching the exciting concert film from home.

Practice social distancing & stream ‘London Calling: Live In Hyde Park’ from the comfort of your own home, now on YouTube & Apple Music in its entirety for the 1st time! Bruce & The E Street Band’s 2009 concert is an absolute powerhouse https://t.co/O90QlPBalOpic.twitter.com/MlQmV8wslS — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) March 17, 2020

London Calling: Live in Hyde Park also features the iconic E Street Band, who have been major collaborators with Springsteen throughout his musical career. The concert film shows Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band performing the much-adored songs “Born to Run,” “Dancing in the Dark” and “No Surrender,” as well as a cover of The Clash’s “London Calling,” among many other gems.

You can watch the first song from London Calling: Live in Hyde Park, the aforementioned cover of “London Calling,” below, and watch the film in full via the YouTube playlist here. Further down below, check out a 1978 video of Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band performing “Because the Night” from the Paste archives.