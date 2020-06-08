BTS and Big Hit Entertainment Donate $1 Million to Black Lives Matter

K-pop legends BTS and their label Big Hit Entertainment have reportedly donated $1 million to Black Lives Matter, and their fans have been contributing as well.

Kailee Scales, the managing director of Black Lives Matter, told Variety, “Black people all over the world are in pain at this moment from the trauma of centuries of oppression. We are moved by the generosity of BTS and allies all over the world who stand in solidarity in the fight for Black lives.”

Neither the band nor label are expected to make a statement about this donation. On Twitter, the hashtag #MatchaMillion was trending as the “Army” was donating to different BLM organizations. The Army even has a website, One In An Army, where they bring BTS fans together to campaign, donate and work together for good causes.