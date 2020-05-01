Hear Bully Cover Nirvana's "About a Girl" and Orville Peck's "Turn to Hate"

Nashville punk band Bully have shared two covers exclusively via Bandcamp today. Both songs are downright classics: Nirvana’s “About a Girl” and Orville Peck’s “Turn to Hate.” Paste featured Bully as The Best of What’s Next back in 2015, and last year, we featured their album Feels Like in our list of 40 best punk albums of the decade.

Photos: Behind the Scenes of Bully

Their version of “About a Girl,” which came from Nirvana’s 1989 debut Bleach, is decidedly thicker and more grimy. As for Orville Peck’s “Turn to Hate” from his 2019 gothic country debut Pony, Bully’s rendition is possibly even better than the original with its incredibly anthemic chorus. But damn, do we still love Pony!

Bully said of these two Bandcamp covers:

Normally during this time I’d be running around trying to promote the upcoming record and rehearsing to get ready to tour again but given the circumstances I’m trying to work with what I can do at home alone. I picked a couple sub pop songs to cover to release something in the meantime. I played everything on these songs (for better or worse haha) and tracked them in my living room. Gotta do what ya gotta to spice it up sometimes. Anywho more soon!!

Listen to their Nirvana and Orville Peck covers over at Bandcamp here, and we highly recommend buying it on seven-inch vinyl or cassette. Check out their 2014 Daytrotter session below.