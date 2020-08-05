Bully Shares New Single "Hours and Hours"

Bully has shared a new song, “Hours and Hours.” The track follows “Where to Start” and “Every Tradition” as the third single off the band’s upcoming album, SUGAREGG, set for release Aug. 21 via Sub Pop. Pre-order here.

The new track takes a more subdued tone to the past singles, switching between moody bass lines and walls of distortion for a tried and true loud-quiet-loud formula. Listen below.

“‘Hours and Hours’ is about my mother and I finally figuring out our relationship,” Alice Bognanno said in a statement. “She and I had a really hard time connecting growing up and at times felt like it would never happen. Over the past five years we have become best friends, she is now the very person I call when I am at my absolute lowest and has saved my life. I realize now how similar we are and how that probably had everything to do with why we had a difficult time with each other growing up. I wish I knew sooner how much we could relate but am eternally grateful that we have figured it out now and I’m just so thankful to be on good terms, I love her dearly.”

Again, you can listen to “Hours and Hours” below. Further down, revisit Bully’s 2014 Daytrotter session.