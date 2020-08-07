Watch Cardi B's Extravagant New "WAP" Video Feat. Megan Thee Stallion

Earlier this week, Cardi B began teasing her first new music of 2020. It was an extra special announcement because the single art revealed the new song, “WAP,” would also feature Cardi’s peer/Hot Girl Summer creator Megan Thee Stallion. Today, the song and a coinciding video have finally arrived.

“WAP” is a raunchy tag-team effort, and the video proves the “WAP” vibes were brought to life by even more people than just Cardi and Megan. Featuring an animated mansion, plenty of animal print and several choreographed group numbers, “WAP” is an extravagant return from these two queens. The video also features appearances from Kylie Jenner (who lurks in the twisting blue-and-yellow hallway, which morphs into more of a modern art experiment than a feat of architecture), Normani, Rosalía, Mulatto, Rubi Rose and Sukihana. What a cast!

Watch the “WAP” video below.