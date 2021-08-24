Caribou Shares New Song "You Can Do It" Alongside Aww-dorable Video

Caribou, one of the stage names for electronic producer Dan Snaith, has released his newest single “You Can Do It” featuring a tail-wagging video as some much-needed comfort for rough times.

“You Can Do It” builds upon lush synths and keys into a satisfying release over a repetitive sample of the song’s titular phrase. The accompanying Richard Kenworthy-directed video shows pups of all shapes and sizes engaging in miraculous frisbee feats despite a few stumbles. It captures the euphoria of Caribou’s hypnotic track with the pure joy of a fuzzy friend.

Caribou will also be embarking on a North American tour with stops at Firefly Festival in Dover, Delaware, several dates at Brooklyn Steel in New York and a string of dates in his hometown of Ontario, Canada. Tickets are on sale now.

Below, check out the video for “You Can Do It” and revisit Caribou’s Daytrotter Session performance of “Hannibal.” Keep scrolling for Caribou tour date information. You can purchase tickets here.

September

25 Dover, DE @ Firefly Festival

November

15 Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre?

16 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union?

17 Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater?

18 Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater?

19 Chicago, IL @ Riviera?

20 London, ON @ London Music Hall?

21 Ottawa, ON @ Bronson Centre SOLD OUT?

22 Montreal, QC @ M Telus

?23 Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall?

24 Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall?

25 Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

?26 Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre?

27 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel SOLD OUT ?

28 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel (early)?

28 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel (late)?

29 Boston, MA @ Royale?

30 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club SOLD OUT

December

?01 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

February

10 Houston, TX @ White Oaks (Downstairs)?

11 Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater?

12 Austin, TX @ Stubbs?

14 Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren

?16 Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater?

18 Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom SOLD OUT?

19 Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom SOLD OUT

?20 Seattle, WA @ Showbox, SoDo

?21 Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater