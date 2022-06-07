Carly Rae Jepsen Announces North American Tour

Carly Rae Jepsen’s rise from the bubbly mega-hit “Call Me Maybe” into one of the most beloved popstars (and gay icons) of our generation has been a joy to see. Following her successful 2019 tour, she’s coming back to tear up North America with The So Nice Tour. Support will be provided by Empress Of, who is releasing her EP Save Me on June 27 via Majora Arcana.

Jepsen will kick off the tour after two dates in Ohio and Canada with Bleachers, touching down in Quebec and making her way down the East Coast. She will hit every major city, including Houston, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Los Angeles and more before ending in Chicago at the beginning of November.

In honor of Pride Month and to show her committment to the community that has supported her, Jepsen is partnering with PLUS1. One dollar of every ticket sold will go towards The Ally Coalition’s work to support homeless and at-risk LGBT+ youth. Artist presale begins June 8 at 10 a.m. local time, and general on sale begins Friday, June 10 at 10 a.m. local time.

September

21 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion w/Bleachers

22 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage w/Bleachers

24 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

26 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

28 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

29 – Washington DC @ The Anthem

October

1 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

2 – Norfolk, VA @ NorVa

4 – Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre

5 – Atlanta, GA The @ Eastern

7 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Festival

9 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

10 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

12 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center

15 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

17 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

20 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theatre

21 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley

23 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

26 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

29 – Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

November

2 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

4 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

5 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom