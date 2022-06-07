Carly Rae Jepsen Announces North American Tour

Carly Rae Jepsen’s rise from the bubbly mega-hit “Call Me Maybe” into one of the most beloved popstars (and gay icons) of our generation has been a joy to see. Following her successful 2019 tour, she’s coming back to tear up North America with The So Nice Tour. Support will be provided by Empress Of, who is releasing her EP Save Me on June 27 via Majora Arcana.
Jepsen will kick off the tour after two dates in Ohio and Canada with Bleachers, touching down in Quebec and making her way down the East Coast. She will hit every major city, including Houston, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Los Angeles and more before ending in Chicago at the beginning of November.
In honor of Pride Month and to show her committment to the community that has supported her, Jepsen is partnering with PLUS1. One dollar of every ticket sold will go towards The Ally Coalition’s work to support homeless and at-risk LGBT+ youth. Artist presale begins June 8 at 10 a.m. local time, and general on sale begins Friday, June 10 at 10 a.m. local time.
Need to brush up on your CRJ chops? Revisit our list of the 10 Best Carly Rae Jepsen songs here and keep scrolling to check out the complete tour dates. You can purchase tickets and sign up for the artist presale here.
September
21 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion w/Bleachers
22 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage w/Bleachers
24 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
26 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
28 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
29 – Washington DC @ The Anthem
October
1 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
2 – Norfolk, VA @ NorVa
4 – Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre
5 – Atlanta, GA The @ Eastern
7 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Festival
9 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
10 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
12 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center
15 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
17 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre
18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
20 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theatre
21 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley
23 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
26 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
29 – Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
November
2 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
4 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
5 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom