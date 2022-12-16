Daisy-Edgar Jones To Play Carole King in Film Adaptation of "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical"

If you’re already excited by the news that the stage musical Beautiful: The Carole King Musical is coming to film, you’re in for another treat — the main role of Carole King will be played by none other than Daisy Edgar-Jones. The musical centers around the music and career of Carole King, featuring beloved songs such as “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” “I Feel the Earth Move” and “You’ve Got a Friend.” Beautiful: The Carole King Musical ran for five years on Broadway, with over 2,000 performances. King herself has released over 25 solo LPs in her lifetime. Needless to say, it’s a formidable role to take on.

But King throws Edgar-Jones her full vote of confidence. “Daisy has a spirit and energy that I recognized as myself when I was younger. She’s a tremendous talent and I know she’s going to give a great performance,” King told Variety. Edgar-Jones rose to prominence on performing in one of the lead roles in Normal People, and has since then kept the public’s eye, featured earlier this year as the main character in Where The Crawdads Sing. The movie will be directed by Lisa Cholodenko (The Kids Are Alright), and will be created via Sony, which has held the rights to use King’s songs for years.