Caroline Polachek Shares "The Gate [Extended Mix]" and Accompanying Short Film

Caroline Polachek has shared “The Gate [Extended Mix]” to mark the one-year anniversary of her debut solo album Pang. Released via Perpetual Novice, the new 10-minute version was mixed by Polachek and features contributions from Oneohtrix Point Never and Danny L Harle.

Polachek says of the remix: “In the original version of the song, the closing lyric (‘finally there’s a way / to be both free and safe’) are the words I’m waiting to hear, but never do. The extended version of the song then is a sort of parallel universe or alternate ending, where those words not only arrive, but ring true.”

Pang was featured on Paste’s list of the 15 best pop albums of 2019 and a track from the album was included in our list of the 15 best songs of October 2019. Read Paste’s review of Pang here.

Watch “The Gate [Extended Mix]” short film, created by Ezra Miller, below.