Hear Catfish and the Bottlemen Perform Tracks from The Balcony on This Day in 2013

Welsh indie rockers Catfish and the Bottlemen have three full-length studio albums to their name, and they almost act like a trilogy: 2014’s The Balcony, 2016’s The Ride and last year’s The Balance. A beloved live act, they’ve solidified themselves as festival staples (when festivals were still a thing stateside [SIGH]) and indie rock hitmakers.

It’s been six years since their debut arrived, and it just so happens that seven years ago this very day the band visited the Daytrotter outpost in London. On Aug. 20, 2013, they played a short set that included songs from that popular debut The Balcony in anticipation of its release: “Sidewinder,” “Homesick” and “Pacifier.”

The band featuring Van McCann (vocals, guitars), Johnny Bond (guitars), Robert ‘Bob’ Hall (drums) and Benji Blakeway (bass) recorded their 2019 release The Balance over the course of 12 months in two secluded studios in the Irish countryside. They also toured internationally last year.

Listen to Catfish and the Bottlemen’s 2013 Daytrotter session below, and/or download/stream it right here on NoiseTrade.