CHAI Sign To Sub Pop, Share Lighthearted New Song "Donuts Mind If I Do"

Japanese four-piece CHAI have signed to Sub Pop and released a new song, “Donuts Mind If I Do.”

Between the donut puns and calming synth instrumentals, their new track “Donuts Mind If I Do” is lighthearted. CHAI also released an accompanying music video, including both young and “old” versions of the band drinking tea and eating none other than uniquely designed donuts.

CHAI said:

“When you’re feeling vigorous, when you’re feeling sick, You like what you like! No changing that! Even if what I like is as simple as a donut <3. It's this type of song!"

The band’s next single “Plastic Love” drops Nov. 6 and serves as the b-side to “Donuts Mind If I Do.” Both songs will be included on limited edition 7” pressings available for preorder on Bandcamp and Sub Pop’s store.

Watch CHAI’s music video for their new song “Donuts Mind If I Do” below.