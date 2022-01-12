Listen to CHAI's New Single, Unconditional Love Song "WHOLE"

Koi-senu Futari, the forthcoming romantic-dramedy series from Japan public broadcaster NHK, has its theme song, courtesy of CHAI. Released Thursday on Sub Pop, “WHOLE” would have fit right in on WINK, the quartet’s acclaimed third LP, which we recently named one of 2021’s best pop albums.

CHAI—identical twins MANA (lead vocals and keys) and KANA (guitar), drummer YUNA, and bassist-lyricist YUUKI—reunited with their Wink Together (a WINK companion EP, released in December) collaborator, San Diego-based producer Scoobert Doobert, for “WHOLE.” The track pairs luminous J-POP with ‘90s Japanese TV drama score influences and lyrics inspired by Koi-senu Futari (rough translation: “Two people who are not in love”) itself, the story of an aromantic, asexual couple.

“Sometimes, no one empathizes with you. But is that really a bad thing? I don’t want to make my thing, or someone else’s thing, something to be ashamed of,” YUUKI says of “WHOLE” in a statement. “Because our ‘differences’ may not be our enemies. I wish we could love each other’s little differences and little similarities entirely—that’s the hope behind this song.”

CHAI kick off their Wink Together tour in North America next month before supporting Mitski for a series of sold-out shows.

Listen to “WHOLE” and see CHAI’s tour dates below.

CHAI Tour Dates:

February

04 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

05 – Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club

06 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

09 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

11 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

12 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry

13 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage

15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

17 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel * – SOLD OUT

18 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz * – SOLD OUT

19 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern * – SOLD OUT

21 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City * – SOLD OUT

22 – New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre * – SOLD OUT

24 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall (Outside Lawn) * – SOLD OUT

25 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory * – SOLD OUT

26 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Live at the Moody Theater * – SOLD OUT

28 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren * – SOLD OUT

March

02 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall * – SOLD OUT

03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall * – SOLD OUT

04 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater * – SOLD OUT

05 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater * – SOLD OUT

07 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall * – SOLD OUT

09 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre * – SOLD OUT

10 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre * – SOLD OUT

12 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

13 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

15- San Francisco, CA @ Bimbo’s 365 Club

17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

(* – supporting Mitski)