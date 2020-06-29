Tennessee Recklessly Holds First Concert Since the Coronavirus Outbreak

By Danielle Chelosky  |  June 29, 2020  |  12:10pm
On June 27, country artist Chase Rice held Tennessee’s first concert since the pause on live performances during the pandemic. The venue was outdoors, but that didn’t help much. With a 10,000 capacity, 4,000 people were allowed in, but social distancing was not practiced and masks were not worn.

Rice shared a photo on his Instagram of the tightly-packed show, only to later delete it because of the backlash. Country pop star Kelsea Ballerini tweeted: “Imagine being selfish enough to put thousands of people’s health at risk, not to mention the potential ripple effect, and play a NORMAL country concert right now. @ChaseRiceMusic, We all want (and need) to tour. We just care about our fans and their families enough to wait.”

Rice has not put out a statement yet, but many continue to publicly share their disapproval of the show. Watch a snippet of the large crowd below.

