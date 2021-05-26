Chelsea Wolfe Shares New Wonder Woman-Inspired Single "Diana"

Gothic folk-metal singer Chelsea Wolfe has shared her latest contribution to DC Comics’ Dark Nights: Sonic Metalverse. Wolfe was cast as the voice of Wonder Woman in the franchise’s crossover event Dark Nights: Death Metal, and today (May 26), she shares her latest contribution to its soundtrack, out June 18 via Loma Vista Recordings.

The song, a direct homage to the beloved character she’s voicing, is an industrial explosion laced with Wolfe’s haunting vocals. It teeters on the line of horror and delicacy, bringing the character of Wonder Woman to life in all of her deepest complexities.

In a statement reflecting on the recording of “Diana,” Wolfe said:

It has been such an honor and delight to be involved in this whole project, from contributing a song to the soundtrack, to voicing Wonder Woman for the DC Comics Sonic Metalverse episodes. I really love the story and artwork of this Dark Nights: Death Metal series, and felt really drawn to Diana’s part in the story—her strength and perspective. There’s this moment in the first comic book issue where she meets with Wally West and he’s so drained from his travels and all he’s had to do. I picked up on this intimate energy between them that felt almost romantic, but more just like two old friends who have an understanding between them – a moment of comfort and respite amongst all the fighting and chaos. I ended up writing this song about that encounter.

“Diana” follows Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack’s two other singles, Maria Brink’s “Meet Me In The Fire (feat. Andy Biersack)” and Mastodon’s “Forged By Neron.” Digital copies of the soundtrack will be available June 18, with physical copies arriving on CD and 2xLP with special variant covers featuring Superman, Wonder Woman and Batman.

Listen to “Diana” below and revisit Chelsea Wolfe’s 2012 Daytrotter performance of “Benjamin” further down. Keep scrolling for full details of the Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack. You can preorder Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack here.

Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack Artwork:



Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack Tracklist:

01. Mastodon – “Forged by Neron”

02. Chelsea Wolfe – “Diana”

03. HEALTH, Tyler Bates – “ANTI-LIFE (feat. Chino Moreno)”

04. Maria Brink, Tyler Bates – “Meet Me In The Fire (feat. Andy Biersack)”

05. Grey Daze – “Anything, Anything”

06. Rise Against – “Broken Dreams, Inc.”

07. Manchester Orchestra – “Never Ending”

08. Denzel Curry, PlayThatBoiZay – “Bad Luck”

09. Carach Angren – “Skull With a Forked Tongue”

10. Starcrawler – “Good Time Girl”

11. GUNSHIP, Tyler Bates – “Berserker (feat. Dave Lombardo)”

12. Greg Puciato, Tyler Bates, Gil Sharone – “Now You’ve Really Done It”

13. Show Me The Body – “Stone Cold Earth”

14. IDLES – “Sodium”

15. Soccer Mommy – “Kissing in the Rain”