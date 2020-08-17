Chloe Lilac Announces New EP Douchebag

Following the release of her previous singles “Moderation” and “Obvious,” pop songwriter Chloe Lilac has announced her next EP Douchebag, out on Aug. 28. The Brooklyn-based musician teased the announcement with a corresponding blue aesthetic change on social media. Lilac’s first EP Manic Pixie Dream dropped early last year, establishing her in the New York and pop music scenes and drawing comparisons to Lorde.

“When I made Manic Pixie Dream, I felt a bit unsure of who I was as a person,” Lilac says. “At this point I’m the most myself I’ve ever been and that is a huge accomplishment.”

Listen to “Moderation” and “Obvious” below.