Chromatics Break Up

American synth-pop band Chromatics have announced that they’re breaking up after 20 years and six studio albums.

Originally the solo project of guitarist Adam Miller, it wasn’t until the project expanded to add drummer Nat Walker, vocalist and keyboard player Ruth Radelet, and producer and Italians Do It Better co-founder Johnny Jewel that the dark, atmospheric, synth-driven sound the group would be known for really began to emerge. Off the strength of albums like 2007’s Night Drive and 2012’s Kill For Love, the band grew enough in popularity to close out the two-part opening of Twin Peaks: The Return with their song “Shadow,” off the promised but now unlikely to be released Dear Tommy.

Radelet and Miller shared the following statement Tuesday:

After a long period of reflection, the three of us have made the difficult decision to end Chromatics.

We would like to thank all of our fans and the friends we have made along the way – we are eternally grateful for your love and support. This has been a truly unforgettable chapter in our lives, and we couldn’t have done it without you.

We are very excited for the future, and look forward to sharing our new projects with you soon.

With love,

Ruth Radelet, Adam Miller and Nat Walker

Chromatics’ last releases were 2019’s Closer To Grey and 2020’s Faded Now. Apparently, a version of Dear Tommy did exist, but all copies of it in the Italians Do It Better warehouse were supposedly destroyed by Johnny Jewel after a near-death-experience. Below, revisit the videos for “Shadow” and “Kill For Love.”