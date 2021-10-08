Circle Jerks Announce First North American Tour in Over 15 Years

Circle Jerks, the hardcore punk legends, are hitting the road again! Fronted by Keith Morris, who is also known for his work in OFF! and Black Flag, the band will be extensively touring with support from Negative Approach and 7 Seconds. The Bouncing Souls are also expected to perform on the final date of the tour in Los Angeles, California. The band is currently finishing out 2021 with select dates alongside Negative Approach, Municipal Waste and Adolescents.

Circle Jerks were initially supposed to tour in 2019 in support of the 40th anniversary of their landmark debut Group Sex but the pandemic forced the tour to be postponed. In 2022, the band will finally be able to properly commemorate an album that influenced countless bands from the Red Hot Chili Peppers (who are also embarking on a tour next year) to the Butthole Surfers. Accompanying Morris for the touring lineup will be fellow founding member Greg Hetson on guitar, ex-member Zander Schloss rejoining on bass and former Queens of the Stone Age member Joey Castillo on drums.

Revisit our conversation with Keith Morris here. Keep scrolling for complete tour details. Tickets are on sale now to the general public.



October

27 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theatre #

29 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre #

30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren #

December

10 – Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage *

11 – Norfolk, VA @ Norva *

12 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle *

14 – Athens, GA @ 40 Watt Club *

15 – Jacksonville, FL @ Underbelly *

17 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live *

18 – Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live *

19 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room *



February

18 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park #

19 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues #

20 – Ventura, CA @ Ventura Theatre #

22 – San Luis Obispo, CAe @ Fremont Theatre #

23 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Catalyst #

25 – San Francisco, CA @ Fillmore #

26 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades #

27 – Reno, NV @ Clutch Cargo #

March

01 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory #

02 – Bend, OR @ MidtownBend, OR #

04 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom #

05 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SODO #

06 – Portland, OR @ Roseland #

17 – Salt Lake CIty, UT @ Grand Room Complex !

19 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre !

21 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada !

22 – St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag !

24 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave !

25 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic !

26 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall !

28 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom !

29 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls !

30 – Cleveland, OG @ House of Blues !

April

01 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix !

02 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre !

03 – Quebec City, QC @ L’Imperial Bell !

05 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground !

07 – Boston, MA @ Paradise !

08 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony !

09 – Philadelphia, PA @ TLA !

14 – NYC, NY @ Irving Plaza !

16 – Washington DC @ Black Cat !

19 – Ashville @ NC !

21 – Brooklyn Bowl @ Nashville, TN !

22 – Masquerade @ Atlanta, GA !

23 – New Orleans, LA @ Tipitina’s Uptown !

26 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk !

29 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger !

30 – Houston, TX @ White OakHouston, TX !

May

01 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater !

13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium !^

(# – w/ Adolescents & Negative Approach)

(* – w/ Municipal Waste & Negative Approach)

(! – w/ 7SECONDS & Negative Approach)

(^ – w/ The Bouncing Souls)