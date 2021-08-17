Circuit Des Yeux Signs to Matador, Announces New Album -io

For years, composer and songwriter Haley Fohr has been recording inventive, eccentric and often hypnotic avant-garde music as Circuit des Yeux. Today (Aug. 17), she’s announced her signing to the famed Matador Records along with her new album -io, out Oct. 22. Recorded with a 24-piece ensemble consisting of strings, brass and winds, the album was written while Fohr grappled with personal loss amidst the avalanche of grief that the pandemic brought, and represents “a place where everything is ending all the time.”

Arriving with the announcement is the bold lead single “Dogma,” which finds Fohr’s cool baritone soaring atop Can-like rhythms created by thunderous drums and Western guitars, sounding massive as the song reaches its apex.

Of the single, Fohr says:

Where there is faith there is violence. The story of civilization is complicated and layered with dogmas. At each individual’s incentive lies both a beacon and an instinct. The fool follows the outer while the idiot chases her interior. Society is a necessary subversion of the self. It is through time that our quiet alarms grow with great intensity until emancipation through implosion or explosion become imminent.

Below, check out the self-directed video for “Dogma.” Keep scrolling for the complete details of -io’s cover art and tracklist, which you can preorder here.

-io Album Art:

-io Tracklist:

01. Tonglen / In Vain

02. Vanishing

03. Dogma

04. The Chase

05. Sculpting the Exodus

06. Walking Toward Winter

07. Argument

08. Neutron Star

09. Stranger

10. Oracle Song