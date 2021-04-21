Claire George Shares "I Promise," Second Single Ahead of The Land Beyond the Light

Claire George delivers another bittersweet dance track with “I Promise.” The new single follows “Pink Elephants,” off her forthcoming full-length debut The Land Beyond The Light, due out on May 21 via Cascine.

While “I Promise” has plenty of the same magical synth-pop as “Pink Elephants,” the latest song puts George’s vocals front and center. The official audio arrives alongside a live performance by George from a brightly lit bedroom—not quite the flashing club this song could be blasting in, but the simple setting allows her voice to shine through as basically perfect.

George said of her latest song in a statement:

“I Promise” is about staying devoted to the people you love even when they are struggling to be their best selves. It’s about the importance of holding space for people to exist in whatever shape they show up in, and a reminder to those who feel flawed or unworthy that they are singularly spectacular.

Watch the live performance, directed and edited by Brian Charles Lehrer, below. You can preorder The Land Beyond The Light here.