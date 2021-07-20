Clairo Announces 2022 North American Tour

Hot off the release of Clairo’s sophomore album Sling, the singer/songwriter has announced a North American tour scheduled for 2022. The singer will be bringing her collection of bedroom pop and acoustic folk to venues across America and Canada, supported by British singer and poet Arlo Parks. Brooklyn-based band Widowspeak will be joining for the last three dates of the tour.
The tour is scheduled to begin Feb. 16 in Charlotte, North Carolina, and end April 16 in Atlanta, Georgia (where you might find some of the Paste staff!). Clairo has also partnered with SafeTour and Calling All Crows to create a safe, harassment-free environment which includes a representative to operate a text helpline, as well as canvassers to ensure concertgoers are safe. Together, the two organizations will provide prevention and response training to the full band and crew as well as interested venue staff to be able to create safer shows for a better future.
CITI and VIP presages start today (July 20) at 12 p.m. local time, with artist presale beginning July 21 at 12 p.m. local time and Spotify presale beginning shortly after at 2 p.m. local time. General sale begins Friday, July 23, at 10 a.m. local time.
Revisit Paste’s list of albums to stream to see all the exciting albums that coincided with the release of Sling and scroll down for the complete list of tour dates. Tickets are available here.
Clairo 2022 Tour Dates:
February
16 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
17 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
19 – Washington, D.C. @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
22 – Richmond, VA @ The National
24 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
26 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
27 – Boston, MA @ House Of Blues
March
02 – Montreal, QC @ MTELU
04 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
07 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Ballroom
08 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
10 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
18 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore
20 – Denver, CO @ The Fillmore
23 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
25 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Hall
28 – Vancouver, BC @ The Orpheum
30 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
31 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
April
02 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre
03 – Anaheim, CA @ House Of Blues
05 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
07- Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
09 – Austin, TX @ ACL – Moody Theater
10 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center (fka Revention)
13 – Miami, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach
14 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live
16 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle