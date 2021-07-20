Clairo Announces 2022 North American Tour

Hot off the release of Clairo’s sophomore album Sling, the singer/songwriter has announced a North American tour scheduled for 2022. The singer will be bringing her collection of bedroom pop and acoustic folk to venues across America and Canada, supported by British singer and poet Arlo Parks. Brooklyn-based band Widowspeak will be joining for the last three dates of the tour.

The tour is scheduled to begin Feb. 16 in Charlotte, North Carolina, and end April 16 in Atlanta, Georgia (where you might find some of the Paste staff!). Clairo has also partnered with SafeTour and Calling All Crows to create a safe, harassment-free environment which includes a representative to operate a text helpline, as well as canvassers to ensure concertgoers are safe. Together, the two organizations will provide prevention and response training to the full band and crew as well as interested venue staff to be able to create safer shows for a better future.

CITI and VIP presages start today (July 20) at 12 p.m. local time, with artist presale beginning July 21 at 12 p.m. local time and Spotify presale beginning shortly after at 2 p.m. local time. General sale begins Friday, July 23, at 10 a.m. local time.

Revisit Paste’s list of albums to stream to see all the exciting albums that coincided with the release of Sling and scroll down for the complete list of tour dates. Tickets are available here.

Clairo 2022 Tour Dates:

February

16 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

17 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

19 – Washington, D.C. @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

22 – Richmond, VA @ The National

24 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

26 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

27 – Boston, MA @ House Of Blues

March

02 – Montreal, QC @ MTELU

04 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

07 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Ballroom

08 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

10 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

18 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore

20 – Denver, CO @ The Fillmore

23 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

25 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Hall

28 – Vancouver, BC @ The Orpheum

30 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

31 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

April

02 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre

03 – Anaheim, CA @ House Of Blues

05 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

07- Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

09 – Austin, TX @ ACL – Moody Theater

10 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center (fka Revention)

13 – Miami, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach

14 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

16 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle