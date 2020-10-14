Clap Your Hands Say Yeah Announce New Album New Fragility, Share 2 Songs

Clap Your Hands Say Yeah have announced their new album New Fragility, due Jan. 29 via CYHSY/Secretly Distribution. The band also shared two singles as a double A-side, “Hesitating Nation” and “Thousand Oaks.”

Frontman Alec Ounsworth says of “Hesitating Nation”: “‘Hesitating Nation’ is a song meant to convey my sense of disappointment and alienation with the rewarded mentality of getting ahead at all costs, inevitably to the detriment of those who didn’t sign up to be part of the experiment.”

Describing “Thousand Oaks,” he adds, “In 2018, there was a shooting in Thousand Oaks, CA which killed 13 people. This song has to do with the impotence of the American government in the face of such tragedies.”

“These songs are politically motivated, which is unusual for me,” Ounsworth explains. “The only other song I’ve written about the failed democracy that is the United States is ‘Upon This Tidal Wave of Young Blood’.”

Listen to “Hesitating Nation” and “Thousand Oaks” below. Keep scrolling for the album artwork, tracklist and to revisit CYHSY’s 2017 Paste studio session.

New Fragility Album Art

New Fragility Tracklist

01. Hesitating Nation

02. Thousand Oaks

03. Dee, Forgiven

04. New Fragility

05. Innocent Weight

06. Mirror Song

07. CYHSY, 2005

08. Where They Perform Miracles

09. Went Looking For Trouble

10. If I Were More Like Jesus