Clipping Announce New Album Visions of Bodies Being Burned, Share First Single

The experimental hip-hop group Clipping have announced a new album, Visions of Bodies Being Burned, which will arrive Oct. 23 via Sub Pop. The band have also shared the album’s first single, “Say the Name.”

The forthcoming album serves as the follow-up to their horrorcore-inspired 2019 release There Existed an Addiction to Blood, which we featured in our best albums of the week roundup. Clipping consists of rapper Daveed Diggs (who you know from Hamilton), and producers Jonathan Snipes and William Hutson.

Stream “Say the Name” here, and pre-order Visions of Bodies Being Burned here. Watch the lyric video directed by Cristina Bercovitz below.