Livestream Selections to Check Out This Week (May 26-30)

As we continue to figure out how to navigate this strange, new isolated world, more and more artists are turning to alternative methods for getting their music straight to fans. While concerts, tours and festivals are being suspended or straight-up canceled around the globe, musicians are, in turn, bringing virtual performances to their fans.
We already rounded up a few folks who are bringing all-encompassing quarantine content to your Instagram feed. Here, however, is a more comprehensive calendar for specific livestreams happening on a daily basis. Check this space throughout the week (May 25-30) for new additions, and don’t forget to tip/support the artists you love during this ongoing crisis.
Luther Dickinson & Sierra Hull
When: 5 p.m. ET
Where: Paste Happiest Hour on YouTube
Grouplove & Dulcé Sloan
When: 5 p.m. ET
Where: Paste Happiest Hour on YouTube
Raul Midon & Thao Nguyen
When: 5 p.m. ET
Where: Paste Happiest Hour on YouTube
Ben Gibbard
When: 7 p.m. ET
Where: Death Cab for Cutie on YouTube
The Death Cab frontman streams shows live from his home weekly.
Nicole Atkins
When: 5 p.m. ET
Where: Paste Happiest Hour on YouTube
Sharon Van Etten
When: 5 p.m. ET
Where: Buy tickets here
Sharon Van Etten will celebrate the anniversary of her debut album because i was in love by performing it in its entirety for this special solo-acoustic livestream.
Frankie Cosmos
When: 9 p.m. ET
Where: @frankiecombos on Instagram
Greta Kline is going live every Friday night to chat with her Frankie Cosmos bandmates and a play a set of songs. It’s different every week.
Runaway Horses with Margo Price
When: 9 p.m. ET
Where: Margo Price on YouTube
Country singer Margo Price’s weekly radio hour Runaway Horses happens on Friday nights and features hand-selected tunes.
Banding Together: A Concert for the Colorado Music Relief Fund
When: 8 p.m. EST/6 p.m. MST
Where: Right here
Artists like The Avett Brothers, Brandi Carlile and Dave Matthews are “banding together” for this fundraiser “to help all those in the Colorado music industry affected by COVID-19.”
The Paste Happiest Hour
When: Everyday, Monday-Friday, at 5 p.m. ET
Where: Paste on YouTube
Continuing this week, you can wind down your day with a glass of something nice and an interview with one of Paste’s favorite people.
Pickathon’s A Concert A Day
When: Daily
Where: Right here
Pickathon is partnering with The Recording Academy to bring us a concert every day for 60 days, continuing this week. All donations will benefit the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund directly.
We Are Here
When: Upcoming shows can be found here
Where: Right here
This new livestreaming network brings together tons of personalities to raise money for MusiCares. Guests like Dolly Parton, Flea, Fred Armisen and Cecily Strong have all appeared.