Livestream Selections to Check Out This Week (May 26-30)

As we continue to figure out how to navigate this strange, new isolated world, more and more artists are turning to alternative methods for getting their music straight to fans. While concerts, tours and festivals are being suspended or straight-up canceled around the globe, musicians are, in turn, bringing virtual performances to their fans.

We already rounded up a few folks who are bringing all-encompassing quarantine content to your Instagram feed. Here, however, is a more comprehensive calendar for specific livestreams happening on a daily basis. Check this space throughout the week (May 25-30) for new additions, and don’t forget to tip/support the artists you love during this ongoing crisis.

Luther Dickinson & Sierra Hull

When: 5 p.m. ET

Where: Paste Happiest Hour on YouTube

Grouplove & Dulcé Sloan

When: 5 p.m. ET

Where: Paste Happiest Hour on YouTube

Raul Midon & Thao Nguyen

When: 5 p.m. ET

Where: Paste Happiest Hour on YouTube

Ben Gibbard

When: 7 p.m. ET

Where: Death Cab for Cutie on YouTube

The Death Cab frontman streams shows live from his home weekly.

Nicole Atkins

When: 5 p.m. ET

Where: Paste Happiest Hour on YouTube

Sharon Van Etten

When: 5 p.m. ET

Where: Buy tickets here

Sharon Van Etten will celebrate the anniversary of her debut album because i was in love by performing it in its entirety for this special solo-acoustic livestream.

Frankie Cosmos

When: 9 p.m. ET

Where: @frankiecombos on Instagram

Greta Kline is going live every Friday night to chat with her Frankie Cosmos bandmates and a play a set of songs. It’s different every week.

Runaway Horses with Margo Price

When: 9 p.m. ET

Where: Margo Price on YouTube

Country singer Margo Price’s weekly radio hour Runaway Horses happens on Friday nights and features hand-selected tunes.

Banding Together: A Concert for the Colorado Music Relief Fund

When: 8 p.m. EST/6 p.m. MST

Where: Right here

Artists like The Avett Brothers, Brandi Carlile and Dave Matthews are “banding together” for this fundraiser “to help all those in the Colorado music industry affected by COVID-19.”

The Paste Happiest Hour

When: Everyday, Monday-Friday, at 5 p.m. ET

Where: Paste on YouTube

Continuing this week, you can wind down your day with a glass of something nice and an interview with one of Paste’s favorite people.

Pickathon’s A Concert A Day

When: Daily

Where: Right here

Pickathon is partnering with The Recording Academy to bring us a concert every day for 60 days, continuing this week. All donations will benefit the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund directly.

We Are Here

When: Upcoming shows can be found here

Where: Right here

This new livestreaming network brings together tons of personalities to raise money for MusiCares. Guests like Dolly Parton, Flea, Fred Armisen and Cecily Strong have all appeared.