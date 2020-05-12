Coloring Quarantine: Download Coloring Pages Inspired By Game of Thrones, Mean Girls & More

By Anne Smith Reeves  |  May 13, 2020  |  2:56pm
Today begins the first edition of our new limited series Coloring Quarantine, featuring funky and fun coloring pages designed by Alabama artist Anne Smith Reeves and inspired by pop culture and quarantine. Today’s collection features characters from Harry Potter, Game of Thrones and Mean Girls—all in various states of social distancing, of course! Cure your quarantine boredom and right click on any of the below pages to download, then start adding colors to your own creation! Tag us (@pastemagazine) and/or Anne (@asrart_annesmith) in your designs on Instagram or Twitter and we may just feature you in our stories. Check back next week for a new batch of coloring pages.

If you’re so inclined, tip the artist on Venmo @Anne-Reeves-1

Mean Girls

Game of Thrones

Harry Potter

