Coloring Quarantine: Download Coloring Pages Inspired By John Mayer, Dazed and Confused & More

Welcome to another edition of our new limited series Coloring Quarantine, featuring funky and fun coloring pages designed by Alabama artist Anne Smith Reeves and inspired by pop culture and quarantine. Today’s collection features John Mayer, Cher and your favorite characters from Richard Linklater’s classic 1993 film Dazed and Confused—all in various states of social distancing, of course! Cure your quarantine boredom and right click on any of the below pages to download, then start adding colors to your own creation! Tag us (@pastemagazine) and/or Anne (@asrart_annesmith) in your designs on Instagram or Twitter and we may just feature you in our stories. Check back next week for a new batch of coloring pages.

If you’re so inclined, tip the artist on Venmo @Anne-Reeves-1