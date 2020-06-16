Coloring Quarantine: Download Coloring Pages Inspired By A Cinderella Story, Lenny Kravitz & More

Welcome to the last edition of our limited series Coloring Quarantine, featuring funky and fun coloring pages designed by Alabama artist Anne Smith Reeves and inspired by pop culture and quarantine. Today’s collection features a play on a famous Lenny Kravtiz song, plus some of your favorite faces from Disney films—all in various states of social distancing, of course! Cure your quarantine boredom and right click on any of the below pages to download, then start adding colors to your own creation! Tag us (@pastemagazine) and/or Anne (@asrart_annesmith) in your designs on Instagram or Twitter and we may just feature you in our stories.

If you’re so inclined, tip the artist on Venmo @Anne-Reeves-1