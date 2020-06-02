Coloring Quarantine: Download Coloring Pages Inspired By The Sound of Music, Britney Spears & More

By Anne Smith Reeves  |  June 10, 2020  |  10:37am
Illustrations by Anne Smith Reeves Music Features Coronavirus
Welcome to another edition of our new limited series Coloring Quarantine, featuring funky and fun coloring pages designed by Alabama artist Anne Smith Reeves and inspired by pop culture and quarantine. Today’s collection features Britney Spears, plus your favorite faces from Saturday Night Fever and The Sound of Music—all in various states of social distancing, of course! Cure your quarantine boredom and right click on any of the below pages to download, then start adding colors to your own creation! Tag us (@pastemagazine) and/or Anne (@asrart_annesmith) in your designs on Instagram or Twitter and we may just feature you in our stories. Check back next week for a new batch of coloring pages.

If you’re so inclined, tip the artist on Venmo @Anne-Reeves-1

The Sound of Music

soundofmusic_coloringpage.png

Britney Spears

britneyspears_coloringpage_edit.png

Saturday Night Fever

saturdaynightfever_coloringpage.png

