Livestream Selections to Check Out This Week (March 23-27)

As we continue to figure out how to navigate this strange, new isolated world, more and more artists are turning to alternative methods for getting their music straight to fans. While concerts, tours and festivals are being suspended or straight-up canceled around the globe, musicians are, in turn, bringing virtual performances to their fans. The weekend was dotted with live Instagram events such as the ones hosted by Courtney Barnett, Lucius and Ben Gibbard, but those are far from the only live music streams you can check out these days on your phone or computer.

We already rounded up a few folks who are bringing all-encompassing quarantine content to your Instagram feed. Here, however, is a more comprehensive calendar for specific livestreams happening on a daily basis. Check this space throughout the week (March 23-27) for new additions, and don’t forget to tip/support the artists you love during this ongoing crisis.

Kevin Morby

When: 2 p.m. ET

Where: @blogotheque on Instagram

La Blogotheque will broadcast “A Stay Away Show” with Kevin Morby today.

Christine and the Queens

When: 2 p.m. ET

Where: @christineandthequeens on Instagram

The French pop star will play a virtual set for Global Citizen today.

Echosmith

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Paste Magazine on Instagram

The peppy indie rockers will be taking over our home-base Instagram today beginning at 2 p.m.

Brandy Clark

When: 3 p.m. ET

Where: @thebrandyclark on Instagram

Country singer Brandy Clark (who recently released her excellent new album Your Life is a Record) is also partnering with Global Citizen/World Health Organization today for a #TogetherAtHome livestream.

James Blake

When: 3 p.m. ET

Where: @jamesblake on Instagram

The English artist will go live on Instagram this afternoon.

Sufjan Stevens

When: 3 p.m. ET

Where: Sufjan Stevens on YouTube

Asthmatic Kitty records announced Monday that they’re releasing Sufjan Stevens’ and his stepdad Lowell Brams’ new joint project Aporia early. The album was originally due out this Friday, March 27. Now Asthmatic Kitty says the record should be in stores “today or tomorrow,” but it arrives digitally later today on YouTube.

Garth Brooks & Trisha Yearwood

When: 7 p.m. ET

Where: Garth Brooks on Facebook

Two country heroes—who also happen to be husband and wife—Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks are logging on tonight to take requests and play a few songs. You can make your requests in the comments section of this post.

Queen of Jeans

When: 9 p.m. ET

Where: @queenofjeans on Instagram

Philly rockers Queen of Jeans will spotlight frontwoman Miri tonight for a solo Instagram Live session.

Don Giovanni Records

When: All day

Where: @dongiovannirecords on Instagram

The New Jersey label will be hosting an all-day, online event featuring 20 artists from across their robust roster.

Camp Cope

When: 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: @camp_cope on Instagram

The Australian indie rockers are hosting Distant Together 2: Lost in Your Living Room, an online festival that features Rosie Tucker, Slingshot Dakota and many more.

Diplo

When: 10 p.m. ET

Where: Diplo on YouTube

Quirky DJ/producer Diplo will join fellow spinner Ronatronix for a living room DJ set. Diplo is consistently announcing these sets throughout the outbreak.

Appalachian Road Show

When: 9 p.m. ET

Where: The Station Inn website

Nashville’s Station Inn venue, located in The Gulch neighborhood, is streaming performances of local bands and including donation links. Wednesday’s stream features bluegrass collective Appalachian Road Show.

The War & Treaty

When: 9 p.m. ET

Where: StageIt

The spirited husband/wife duo are putting on a virtual concert this Wednesday.

Sarah Harmer

When: 8 p.m. ET

Where: @yoharmer on Instagram

The Canadian folk musician will take requests and perform songs in her living room following a canceled tour. She warns: “Professionalism not guaranteed.”

Preservation Hall Jazz Band

When: Everyday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: @preshallband on Instagram

You have to give it up to the legendary Preservation Hall Jazz Band—not only are they serving up livestream content, they’re doing it everyday until further notice at 6:30 p.m. New Orleans time. Check out #ThePorchSessions sometime this week and “Keep your head up.”

Vanessa Carlton

When: Everyday at 6 p.m. ET

Where: @vanessacarltonactual on Instagram

The pop singer will be performing two songs a day, every day, until further notice. She’s also taking over the Paste Magazine Instagram on Wednesday, March 25.