Livestream Selections to Check Out This Week (August 10-15)

As we continue to figure out how to navigate this strange, new isolated world, more and more artists are turning to alternative methods for getting their music straight to fans. While concerts, tours and festivals are being suspended or straight-up canceled around the globe, musicians are, in turn, bringing virtual performances to their fans.

We already rounded up a few folks who are bringing all-encompassing quarantine content to your Instagram feed. Here, however, is a more comprehensive calendar for specific livestreams happening on a daily basis. Check this space throughout the week (Aug. 10-15) for new additions, and don’t forget to tip/support the artists you love during this ongoing crisis.

Rhett Miller

When: 9 p.m. ET

Where: Right here

During this week’s episode of Miller’s recurring series Monday Memories, he’ll play yet another Old 97’s or solo album in its entirety.

Sofi Tukker

When: 1 p.m. ET

Where: @sofitukker on Instagram

The electronic duo will livestream from their Instagram account on Tuesday.

Bully

When: 6 p.m. ET

Where: KEXP on YouTube

Bully will perform a KEXP “At Home” set on the radio station’s YouTube page on Tuesday evening.

Bob Weir

When: 8 p.m. ET

Where: Right here

Grateful Dead’s Bob Weir hosts his “Weir Wednesdays” weekly on Wednesday with Wolf Bros.

Charli XCX

When: 6 p.m. ET

Where: Right here

Charli will perform songs from her album how i’m feeling now on Thursday evening. All proceeds will benefit the LA Alliance for Human Rights.

Kathleen Edwards

When: 3 p.m. ET

Where: Twitch, YouTube and Facebook

Singer/songwriter Kathleen Edwards will celebrate Friday’s arrival of her new album Total Freedom with a special performance livestreamed from her own coffee shop, bar and café, Quitters.

VOTE READY, A Concert for Voter Registration

When: 7 p.m. ET

Where: Right here

Check your voter registration status and you’ll get a free ticket to this Friday’s livestream event featuring The War on Drugs, Fleet Foxes’ Robin Pecknold, Waxahatchee and more.

Best Coast

When: 9 p.m. ET

Where: Right here



Following the 10th anniversary of their beloved album Crazy For You, Best Coast will perform the album in full. The evening will also feature special guests including Hayley Williams of Paramore, Mark Hoppus of Blink-182 and Lauren Mayberry of CHVRCHES. All donations from the event will be delivered to The Loveland Foundation.

Michael Franti

When: 9 p.m. ET

Where: Right here

Franti continues his Stay At Home Concert World Tour this week from Bali with his Soulrocker House Party.

Christine and the Queens

When: Daily at 5 p.m. ET

Where: @christineandthequeens on Instagram

Christine and the Queens is hopping on Instagram every evening, “guests and weird concepts included,” per Brooklyn Vegan.

Jeff Tweedy

When: Most days at 10 p.m. ET

Where: @stuffinourhouse on Instagram

Jeff Tweedy and family host The Tweedy Show most evenings on Instagram.

Rough Trade Transmissions

When: Daily at 1 p.m. ET

Where: @roughtradenyc on Instagram

Rough Trade’s Instagram TV series happens every day.

George Ezra

When: Weekly

Where: Right here

British singer George Ezra has launched a new podcast called Phone A Friend with longtime pal Ollie MN. Check back weekly for new episodes.